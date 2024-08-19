CFIB calls for immediate agreement to avoid CN and CPKC shutdowns

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is looking to prevent a work stoppage at Canada’s major railway companies, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. (CPKC) and Canadian National Railway Co. (CN) by calling on all parties to reach an immediate agreement. That work stoppage is scheduled for Thursday, August 22, at 12:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

“Any disruptions to railway operations could be devastating for small businesses, their employees and communities,” said CFIB Vice President of National Affairs Jasmin Guenette in a media release on Monday. “Many small businesses rely on rail services to send and receive goods, products and essential materials. The longer the work stoppage goes on, the costlier it becomes for small firms who may lose sales and contracts if goods are not delivered or received on time.”

Guenette also notes that the shutdown would disrupt public transit and commutes to cities, including Toronto or Montreal, leading to increased business costs and supply chain disruptions.

“Although the decision by the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) prohibited the maintenance of certain activities during a work stoppage, politicians still have the power to change labour laws.,” Guennete said. “CFIB continues to call on the government to make ports and rails an essential service so they remain fully operational at all times.”