Morinville RCMP Arrest Vehicle Theft Suspects  

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Just before 3 a.m. in the morning on Saturday, August 17, Morinville RCMP members initiated a traffic stop with a suspicious vehicle and trailer while on patrol in the area of Highway 2 and Highway 37 in Sturgeon County. Police determined that the vehicle, a 2006 GMC Sierra, and the holiday trailer it was pulling, a 2022 Forest River Wildcat Maxx, had been stolen from Edmonton and Stony Plain, respectively.

RCMP arrested two suspects at the scene. A 47-year-old man from Edmonton is charged with two counts of possessing stolen property, four counts of failing to comply with conditions of a previous release and six traffic-related offences. A 35-year-old woman from Morinville is also charged with two counts of possessing stolen property, two counts of failing to comply with conditions of a previous release, and four traffic and liquor-related offences.

Both suspects were brought before a Justice and remanded in custody to appear in St. Albert ProvincialCourt on August 19.

If you have any information about this incident or those responsible, please call Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions). To report crime online, or for access to RCMP news and information, download the Alberta RCMP app through Apple or Google Play.