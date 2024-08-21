Albertans Face High Gas Taxes, Says CTF Report

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Albertans are paying significantly higher taxes at the gas pump, according to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF). In its 26th annual Gas Tax Honesty Report, the CTF revealed that drivers in Alberta are shelling out 48 cents per litre in taxes for gasoline, a substantial burden compared to other provinces.

During a press conference in Calgary, Kris Sims, CTF Alberta Director, highlighted the shift in Alberta’s tax landscape. “Albertans used to have a big advantage because our provincial fuel tax was fully suspended for a year, but those days are gone and now we are paying the full freight,” Sims said. “Albertans need a tax cut at the pumps, and we need the Trudeau carbon tax scrapped.”

The report underscores that the federal carbon tax, introduced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, contributes over 17 cents per litre of gasoline and 21 cents per litre of diesel. These costs are expected to rise steadily until 2030, when the carbon tax will peak at 37 cents per litre of gasoline and 45 cents per litre of diesel.

CTF breaks down the .48 cents per litre in gas taxes as .13 provincial, 17.6 for Federal Carbon Tax, .10 for Federal Excise Tax, and .073 for Federal Sales Tax. On diesel, .13 provincial, 21.4 Federal Carbon Tax, .04 Federal Excise Tax, and .079 Federal Sales Tax.

In comparison, drivers in Manitoba pay just 34 cents per litre in tax. The tax burden in Alberta translates to about $36 in taxes for filling up a minivan and $55 for a pickup truck. For truckers, the cost of filling a big rig diesel truck includes approximately $400 in taxes.

The report also highlighted that other provinces, such as Ontario and Newfoundland and Labrador, have implemented gas tax cuts, leaving Alberta drivers bearing the full weight of provincial and federal taxes. The CTF is now urging the Alberta government to follow suit and provide relief at the pumps.

To view the CTF’s full Gas Tax Honesty report, click HERE.