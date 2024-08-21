Deputy Commissioner Rob Hill the New Commander of Alberta RCMP

Above: (Left to Right) Deputy Commissioner (ret.) Curtis Zablocki, Deputy Commissioner Rob Hill and Commissioner Mike Duheme. – RCMP Photo

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Alberta RCMp held a Change of Command Ceremony on Wednesday afternoon as Deputy Commissioner Rob Hill assumed command of the Alberta RCMP from Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki.

Hill, a 26-year veteran of the RCMP, has served as an Administration and Personnel Officer in Nunavut, as Officer in Charge of the Stony Plain / Spruce Grove / Enoch detachment, and as the Assistant District Officer of the Central Alberta District. Most recently, Hill served as the Commanding Officer of the Manitoba RCMP, following three years as its Criminal Operations Officer.

Deputy Commissioner Hill says he is committed to supporting Alberta’s RCMP employees by ensuring they have the necessary tools and resources to enhance community safety and security. He aims to build on the RCMP’s strong history in Alberta, delivering accountable policing services that foster confidence and trust.

“Day after day, we show up for Albertans. We don’t do it for the recognition, or the parades, or to one day stand up behind a podium at a Change of Command Ceremony,” said Deputy Commissioner Rob Hill in a media release Wednesday. “We do it for the safety of our communities, our neighbours, our families and friends. The work we do may not always be easy, but it is certainly honourable.”

In his role as Commanding Officer, Hill is responsible for leading Alberta’s provincial police service of approximately 4,200 employees throughout 113 detachments in the province.

RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme thanked all RCMP employees for demonstrating that the RCMP is Alberta’s police force. “You are a strong and capable team that has shown, again and again, that you’ll persevere to keep people and communities safe, and I know you’ve got an equally capable leader,” Commissioner Duheme said.