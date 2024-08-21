Postponed Rock the Rails on this Friday, Aug. 23

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The annual Rock the Rails event sponsored by Linda Getzlaf RE/MAX Real Estate, originally planned for last Friday, Aug. 16, was postponed due to weather. But with a high or 28 projected for Friday, Aug. 23, the event has been rescheduled, offering an evening of planned fun for youth 6 to 17.

Organizers are encouraging participants to bring their skateboards, bikes, or scooters to Bob Foster Extreme Sport Park on 107 Avenue by the Fish and Game Association pond to try out some new tricks.

“This is an incredible event for our youth, where they can see athletes showcase their skills, express themselves with some cool spray art, and take home some exciting prizes,” said Morinville Events & Programs Coordinator Kathleen Ducharme in a media release. “We realize the event postponement last week may have impacted some people’s plans, but we hope everyone can join us this Friday.”

Demos, live music, a photo booth and vendors will be on hand from 3:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. and Food trucks Hall of Flame Meat Co & El Quetzalito will be ready to serve from 3:30 to 7 p.m. At 6 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. participants will have the opportunity to paint the park, and the final fifteen minutes of the evening event will see prizes handed out.

Although there is no cost to attend, and registration is not required, both vendors and food truck items will be for purchase.

For additional details, please visit calendar.morinville.ca.