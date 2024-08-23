A protein-packed, budget-friendly burger recipe

(NC) Blending finely chopped mushrooms and lean ground beef gives burgers an incredible texture and flavour. Budget-friendly mushrooms also help stretch your grocery dollars further.

Blend and Extend Classic Cheeseburger

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Makes: 6 servings

Ingredients:

8 oz (225 g) fresh button mushrooms

1/4 cup (60 ml) oats

1 lb (450 g) lean ground beef

1/2 tsp (2 ml) dried thyme leaves

1/2 tsp (2 ml) dried oregano leaves

1/4 tsp (1 ml) dried minced garlic

1/4 tsp (1 ml) dried minced onion

1 tsp (5 ml) salt

6 slices of cheddar cheese

6 hamburger buns

Traditional toppings such as lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup and mustard

Directions:

Place the mushrooms and oats in the bowl of a food processor fitted with a metal blade. Pulse until finely chopped. Add the beef, seasonings and salt. Pulse until well combined. Form the mixture into six 4″ patties. Set a greased grill pan over medium-high heat. Place the burgers on the pan and cook, without turning, for 5 to 7 minutes. Flip burgers and cook for an additional 5 minutes. Add cheese and cook for 1 minute more. Serve on hamburger buns with your favourite toppings.

Variation: For a gourmet burger, replace the cheddar with crumbled blue cheese and garnish with caramelized onions.

Tip: Chill the patties in the fridge for 30 minutes before cooking on an outdoor grill to ensure they hold together well and flip easily.