A protein-packed, budget-friendly burger recipe

(NC) Blending finely chopped mushrooms and lean ground beef gives burgers an incredible texture and flavour. Budget-friendly mushrooms also help stretch your grocery dollars further.

Blend and Extend Classic Cheeseburger

Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Makes: 6 servings

Ingredients:

  • 8 oz (225 g) fresh button mushrooms
  • 1/4 cup (60 ml) oats
  • 1 lb (450 g) lean ground beef
  • 1/2 tsp (2 ml) dried thyme leaves
  • 1/2 tsp (2 ml) dried oregano leaves
  • 1/4 tsp (1 ml) dried minced garlic
  • 1/4 tsp (1 ml) dried minced onion
  • 1 tsp (5 ml) salt
  • 6 slices of cheddar cheese
  • 6 hamburger buns
  • Traditional toppings such as lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup and mustard

Directions:

  1. Place the mushrooms and oats in the bowl of a food processor fitted with a metal blade. Pulse until finely chopped.
  2. Add the beef, seasonings and salt. Pulse until well combined.
  3. Form the mixture into six 4″ patties.
  4. Set a greased grill pan over medium-high heat.
  5. Place the burgers on the pan and cook, without turning, for 5 to 7 minutes.
  6. Flip burgers and cook for an additional 5 minutes.
  7. Add cheese and cook for 1 minute more.
  8. Serve on hamburger buns with your favourite toppings.

Variation: For a gourmet burger, replace the cheddar with crumbled blue cheese and garnish with caramelized onions.

Tip: Chill the patties in the fridge for 30 minutes before cooking on an outdoor grill to ensure they hold together well and flip easily.

