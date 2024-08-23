Morinville RCMP Arrest Break and Enter Suspect

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Morinville RCMP have arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for a break-and-enter into a building in the hamlet of Carbondale in Sturgeon County. Shortly before noon on Wednesday, August 21, members from Morinville Detachment responded to a complaint of a break and enter in progress. A lone female suspect had fled the scene but was located by police and arrested soon after. A 34-year-old woman from Wabasca will be appearing in Morinville Provincial Court on October 31 to face charges of break and enter, two counts of unlawful possession of weapons, possession of break-in instruments, and drug possession.

RCMP Morinville Detachment would like to thank the public for continuing to report suspicious activities in the area. Alerting police of suspicious persons and vehicles in a timely manner is essential to local crime reduction efforts and enhances overall community safety.

If you have any information about this incident or those responsible, please call Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions). To report crime online, or for access to RCMP news and information, download the Alberta RCMP app through Apple or Google Play.