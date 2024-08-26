Alexander holds Traditional Powow



Centre from left: Kirk Buffalow of Samson First Nation, Morinville Mayor Simon Boersma, and Alexander First Nation Chief George Arcand Jr. lead the final grand entry of Alexander First Nation’s 2024 Traditional Powwow on Sunday, Aug. 25. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

Alexander First Nation held its annual Traditional Powwow from Friday, Aug. 23 to Sunday, Aug. 25, with five grand entries over the two-and-a-half day event. One of the largest in recent years, the event drew singers, drummers, dancers, and spectators from throughout the province and beyond.

“You always wonder whether people will enjoy things, and over the last few years, we continue to get more dancers and continue to get more drum groups, and we really appreciate you travelling and coming out here and providing us this beautiful entertainment over the last 2-and-a-1/2 days,” said Alexander First Nation Chief George Arcand Jr. after Sunday night’s final Grand Entry.

Arcand expressed his and the nation’s appreciation to the dancers, drummers, the organizing committee and the sponsors for the weekend’s success.

“It takes a lot of resources, not only people, but it takes financial resources and people like Vermillion Energy that are here today,” Arcand said. “I’d like to acknowledge them, but more specifically, I’d like to acknowledge Imperial Oil who came in today and fed the elders.”

Councillor Kevin Arcand also expressed appreciation to those who made the weekend possible, thanking all involved on the powwow grounds and in the bleachers. “I thank our elders, our community members, all our visitors, and all our guests who come and share in our powwow with us,” he said. “[It’s] such a beautiful sight, you know, and that’s what life is about: relationships and building that and loving one another, showing that kindness to each other.”

Fellow Councillors Chris Arcand, Audra Arcand, and Scott Burnstick attended the Sunday night closing Grand Entry and brought their greetings and appreciation.

Audra Arcand, who was instrumental in the event’s organization, said seeing everyone happy together, visiting friends and making new friends was both overwhelming and a gift unto itself.

“I was listening to all the drums all weekend, and they’re just awesome. You know, the feeling that they give you every time they sing a song. I also want to acknowledge the dancers. Without the dancers, there would be no powwow, so for them, bless you all,” she said.

Below are some photos from the final Grand Entry.



Morinville RCMP Constable Wynette Tailfeathers dances in the Grand Entry with one of the many dancers who attended the powwow’s finale. – Stephen Dafoe Photo



Two of the many men’s fancy dancers. – Stephen Dafoe Photo



Chicken dancer in the final Grand Entry of the 2024 Alexander First Nation Traditional Powwow. – Stephen Dafoe Photo



Alexander First Nation Chief George Arcand Jr. expresses his appreciation to attendees, drummers, dancers and organizers. – Stephen Dafoe Photo