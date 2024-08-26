Morinville’s Youth Shine at Rock the Rails Event

by Stephen Dafoe

Morinville youth assembled at the Bob Foster Extreme Sport Park on Friday, Aug. 23, for the annual Rock the Rails event, sponsored by Linda Getzlaf RE/MAX Real Estate.

Initially planned for Aug. 16, the Town postponed the event due to weather. But the sun shone on the skate park last Friday, allowing a large gathering of expert and novice riders the opportunity to enjoy the bowl, some live music, and various activities.

“This is an incredible event for our youth, where they can see athletes showcase their skills, express themselves with some cool spray art, and take home some exciting prizes,” said Morinville Events & Programs Coordinator Kathleen Ducharme in a media release before Friday’s event.

A popular town-run event, Rock the Rails, began in September 2014 as a resident-initiated activity. At that time, the event was a youth-focused back-to-school rock concert initiated and hosted by David LeBel of the then Morinville metal band Edgore. The event consisted of a rock/metal concert featuring performances by Edgore and 7th Gear, as well as a free barbecue and the use of the skate park.

The Aug. 23 event, in addition to music, demos by members of House of Wheels, and activities, included an opportunity to paint the park’s skate bowl, something that has been a tradition over the past 11 years.