Sturgeon Football Kicks Off Season with Dominant Pre-Season Victory

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Sturgeon Composite High School Football , who opened their training camp on Aug. 15, kicked off their pre-season with a commanding 59-0 win against the Fort McMurray Catholic High Schools Saints on Saturday at Olexiuk Field in St. Albert.

Head Coach Chad Hill provided an update on the team’s performance, highlighting standout players in their first game of the season. New starting quarterback Steele Doronski, a grade 12 student who previously played as an outside linebacker, made an impressive debut. Doronski threw four touchdown passes and rushed for another, earning him the game ball for his efforts.

Tanner McBride, a Provincial Under 18 Alberta standout, also excelled with two touchdown receptions, over 100 receiving yards, and a quarterback sack on defense. James Morrison, the defensive captain and Morinville resident, showcased his versatility by scoring two rushing touchdowns while leading the defensive unit. “Morrison scored two majors along the ground as he displayed eye-popping speed and elusiveness,” Hill said.

Sturgeon’s regular season begins Friday, August 30th, against the Scona Lords at 7:30 p.m. at Olexiuk Field in Metro Edmonton High School Football.

Quarterback Steele Doronski. – Danielle Cronkhite-Kinjerski

Sturgeon D pitched the shutout. – – Danielle Cronkhite-Kinjerski