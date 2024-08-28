Alberta RCMP offer back to school safety tips

submitted by Alberta RCMP

After a long summer, drivers need to be extra careful in school zones and around buses as children head back to school.

The start of the school year is an exciting time and young children may not be paying attention to what’s going on around them, so drivers must be vigilant in school zones.

Drivers must respect the flashing lights on a school bus, which create a safety zone around the bus and are often children’s only defence when they get on or off the bus.

Use caution and be alert when driving near buses and in school zones.

Watch out for alternating flashing amber lights, which means a school bus is slowing to stop where students will either be getting on or off the bus.

Slow down and stop when the school bus activates its alternately flashing red lights. This means you must stop whether you are approaching an oncoming bus or following one. The only exception to this rule is when the bus is on the opposite side of a two-way highway that is physically divided by a median.

Proceed only when the red lights on the bus have stopped flashing.

Watch for school buses loading and unloading children, even if the lights aren’t flashing.

Be on the lookout for children crossing the road.

Quick facts