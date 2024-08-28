Letter: Local War Amps Champ makes a splash

Aug 28, 2024 Morinville News 0
Bill 15

Eleven-year-old Avery MacAdam is a right-leg amputee, but this isn’t stopping him from taking part in the activities he loves, like swimming!

Thanks to The War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program, he was recently fitted with a water leg that allows him to swim and walk safely on wet surfaces.

The War Amps began more than 100 years ago to assist war amputee veterans returning from the First World War.

It has expanded its programs over the years to support all amputees, including adults and children.

Martin Lapine, War Amps

Publisher’s Note: For more information on War Amps, visit The War Amps.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.