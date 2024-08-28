Letter: Local War Amps Champ makes a splash

Eleven-year-old Avery MacAdam is a right-leg amputee, but this isn’t stopping him from taking part in the activities he loves, like swimming!

Thanks to The War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program, he was recently fitted with a water leg that allows him to swim and walk safely on wet surfaces.

The War Amps began more than 100 years ago to assist war amputee veterans returning from the First World War.

It has expanded its programs over the years to support all amputees, including adults and children.

Martin Lapine, War Amps

Publisher’s Note: For more information on War Amps, visit The War Amps.