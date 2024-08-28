Morinville RCMP Reports Decrease in Crime Rates and Active Community Engagement

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Morinville RCMP Detachment, which provides 24-hour policing services to several municipalities and communities, including Alexander First Nation, Sturgeon County, and the towns of Bon Accord, Gibbons, Legal, and Morinville, has reported a decrease in crime rates for the past year.

According to Staff Sergeant Darcy McGunigal’s first quarter report [April-June,2024] to Council during their Aug. 27 regular meeting, there has been a notable reduction in both Criminal Code and Traffic Offences compared to the previous year. Criminal Code offences, including person-related crimes, property crimes, and other offences, saw decreases ranging from 14% to 20%. Traffic offences also declined, with a 25% reduction in Criminal Code traffic offences and a 9% decrease in Provincial Code traffic offences.

McGunigal told Council that common police activities have shown mixed trends, with some areas seeing decreases, such as a 22% reduction in suspicious person or vehicle reports and a 43% decrease in missing person reports. However, some areas remained unchanged, like false 911 calls, or saw minor increases, such as in mental health-related calls.

The Morinville RCMP Detachment, staffed by 40 personnel, including constables, corporals, and administrative staff, also receives support from Sturgeon Victim Services and local guards.

McGunigal told Council the Detachment remains actively engaged with the community through various initiatives, including the School Resource Officer (SRO) Program, Canada Day celebrations, a communications strategy, and a positive ticketing campaign.

The report highlights the continued efforts of the Morinville RCMP to maintain safety and enhance community relations, demonstrating a proactive approach to policing and public engagement.

Below are the reports crime stats.