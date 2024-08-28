Scrap Happy Quilters: Spreading Warmth and Community Through Hand-Made Quilts

Above: From left: Scrap Happy Quilters Irene Eyo, Annette Guerette, and Bonnie Hartmann pose on the steps of the Morinville Community Cultural Centre on Tuesday, Aug. 20, with some of the 20 quilts they donated to the Town’s FCSS Department. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

A group of Scrap Happy Quilters, a sewing and quilting group operating through the Morinville Seniors Rendez-Vous Centre, recently donated 20 hand-made quilts to the Town of Morinville’s Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) Department to be distributed to those who could use and enjoy them.

FCSS Adult & Senior Programmer Kathleen [Kate] Cesarin said the Quilting Group contacted her asking if the department knew of groups or people that would benefit from their donation of hand-made quilts.

Cesarin said the quilts will find homes through a couple of initiatives. “Our Giving Tree program, which we have annually in November and December, would be an excellent opportunity. We can keep some of them for that purpose,” Cesarin explained. “Our Community Services Navigator Kim Mills always has the opportunity to share with those in need, and Alexander has a Senior’s Lodge [Kipohtakawkamik Supportive Living] that would be more than happy to receive those donations and further connect our communities.”

Irene Eyo, Scrap Happy Quilters’ new leader as of Sept. 1, said the group meets every Tuesday at the Centre from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to work specifically on quilts for charitable purposes.

"We're open to anyone interested in learning how to quilt because we're willing to show you how—anyone who has a sewing machine and an interest in learning how to quilt," Eyo said, adding that they love having new members drop in, even those visiting from out of the area as they had recently with a woman visiting from Saskatchewan. "She came and quilted with us for a couple of months and had a great time."

Eyo said they can have as few as three and as many as ten quilters working on projects at a Tuesday gathering, each working at their own pace. “Some people take a year or two years to work on a quilt, and some people turn out one after the other,” Eyo explained.

One recent member is 80-year-old Morinville resident Bonnie Hartmann, who just finished her first quilt, part of the 20 donated.

“It’s socialization together,” Hartmann said of her appreciation of the group. “When you’re alone, you need to get out and meet people, and it’s just great camaraderie there. I just need to be with people, and I thought it was something new to learn. I never wanted to quilt, but here I am.”

Fellow quilter Annette Guerette, who has been with Scrap Happy Quilters for six years, agrees with Hartmann about the group’s camaraderie. “It’s very welcoming, and the ladies are very nice,” she said.

Now that the quilters have donated this round, they are back at their machines making more quilts for the next donation. Eyo said the group is also planning a quilt show at the Rendez-Vous Centre, likely next summer, and will raffle off a unique stained glass quilt that she spent two months working on this Christmas.

Scrap Happy Quilters has a Facebook page—Scrap Happy Quilters Morinville—for those interested in learning more about the group.

From left: Irene Eyo, Annette Guerette, FCSS Adult & Senior Programmer Kathleen Cesarin, and Bonnie Hartmann. – Stephen Dafoe Photo