New Traffic Light for Grandin Avenue Delayed Until November Completion

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

After years of requests and lobbying, a new traffic light is set to be installed at Grandin Avenue in Morinville. The project, which involves a 60-40 cost split between the Government of Alberta and the Town of Morinville, was originally planned to be completed over the summer, in time for students returning to school. However, Morinville Town Council learned at their Aug. 27 regular meeting that the completion date has been pushed to November.

The signal light is at one of Morinville’s busiest intersections and one that sees students from Four Winds Academy, Georges P. Vanier School and Morinville Community High School, as well as pedestrians going to Circle K and the Leisure Centre use the crossing.

According to a report from Morinville’s Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), the tender for the Grandin Signalization project closed with Can-Traffic, a well-respected contractor in the traffic signal industry, as the successful proponent. Contract documents have been prepared using a template from Alberta Transportation to ensure consistency and adherence to Alberta’s standards, as the project falls under Alberta Transportation’s scope. Upon completion, the infrastructure will be handed over to Alberta Transportation’s ownership.

The total tender price for the construction is within the allocated budget and includes what the administration says is a proper contingency. The contract is currently under legal review to finalize the terms.

The construction completion date is now set for November 30, according to the tender documents. A more detailed construction schedule will be developed through the contract process. The CAO report acknowledged the new timeline differs from the April 2024 update, and administration assured Council that any further changes would be communicated proactively.