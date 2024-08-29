Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Here is a recap of this week’s news and event sin photos.

Alexander Powwow

Alexander First Nation held its annual Traditional Powwow from Friday, Aug. 23 to Sunday, Aug. 25, with five grand entries over the two-and-a-half day event. One of the largest in recent years, the event drew singers, drummers, dancers, and spectators from throughout the province and beyond.

Below are some photos from the final Grand Entry.



Centre from left: Kirk Buffalow of Samson First Nation, Morinville Mayor Simon Boersma, and Alexander First Nation Chief George Arcand Jr. lead the final grand entry of Alexander First Nation’s 2024 Traditional Powwow on Sunday, Aug. 25. – Stephen Dafoe Photo



Morinville RCMP Constable Wynette Tailfeathers dances in the Grand Entry with one of the many dancers who attended the powwow’s finale. – Stephen Dafoe Photo



Two of the many men’s fancy dancers. – Stephen Dafoe Photo



Chicken dancer in the final Grand Entry of the 2024 Alexander First Nation Traditional Powwow. – Stephen Dafoe Photo



Alexander First Nation Chief George Arcand Jr. expresses his appreciation to attendees, drummers, dancers and organizers. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Rock the Rails

Morinville youth assembled at the Bob Foster Extreme Sport Park on Friday, Aug. 23, for the annual Rock the Rails event, sponsored by Linda Getzlaf RE/MAX Real Estate. Initially planned for Aug. 16, the Town postponed the event due to weather. But the sun shone on the skate park last Friday, allowing a large gathering of expert and novice riders the opportunity to enjoy the bowl, some live music, and various activities.

Around Town

The sun sets over Heritage Lake on Sunday, Aug. 25 – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A family of mallards cruise Heritage Lake as the sun sets. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The setting sun makes a picturesque country image west of Morinville. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

LOOK UP

A merlin sits in a tree looking for prey. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A Northern Harrier hunts a red squirrel. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

An osprey is silhouetted by the sun above Heritage Lake. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

An osprey is rewarded with a fish supper. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A waxwing on the shore of Heritage Lake. – Stephen Dafoe Photo