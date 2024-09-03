Alberta RCMP encourages business owners to follow tips to keep their commercial properties safe

submitted by Alberta RCMP

Whether you live in a small town or a big city, it’s important to always secure your commercial property. In 2023, in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions, there were 4,516 reports of break and enters to a business. July, August, and September tend to be the highest months for these incidents, with 451, 431, and 413 reports, respectively last year.

The Alberta RCMP reminds all business owners to:

Consider installing an alarm system if you don’t already have one.

Ensure each entrance and exit of the commercial property has proper lighting and cameras to deter criminal activity.

Interior cameras should provide full coverage of the space, or points of entry at a minimum.

Leave at least some of the interior lights on at the end of the day to provide optimum visibility of anyone lurking inside.

Keep track of keys or fobs that access your commercial property to ensure they don’t end up in the wrong hands.

Consider installing roll shutters or bars on windows for added protection when no one is around.

Invest in fences for extra protection and ensure they are well maintained

It is hard to completely eliminate the risk of theft, but following safety practices can help prevent crimes of opportunity. Investing in quality preventative measures, such as sturdy locks, quality cameras, and an alarm system can pay off in the long run. For more tips and information, Business Security brochures are available for free at all RCMP Detachments across the province. To keep learning about business safety, follow #Business101 on our social media accounts on Facebook (@RCMPinAlberta) and X (@RCMPAlberta).

Alberta RCMP encourages the public and business owners to report any suspicious activity to police. If you see a crime in progress, dial 911. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.