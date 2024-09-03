Nearly 2000 tickets issued over Labour Day long weekend

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Alberta RCMP hit the highways over the Labour Day long weekend from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2, issuing 1,982 traffic safety infractions. Of that number, half (990) were for speeding. Police also issued 35 distracted driving and 55 seatbelt violations. Of the nearly 2000 incidents, 92 drug- or alcohol-impaired drivers were removed from the roads, police say. The province also had two fatal motor vehicle collisions resulting in three deaths.

“Most traffic-related tragedies are avoidable, and we are reminded of this every long weekend. We want everyone to get home safely. Avoiding distracted and impaired driving goes a long way to making that happen” says Sgt. Darrin Turnbull of Alberta RCMP Traffic in a media release Tuesday.