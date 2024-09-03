STARS seeks public assistance in safe drone and laser usage

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

STARS Air Ambulance is raising concerns about the safe use of drones and lasers near its aircraft, crews, and patients. The organization warns that operating drones and lasers near helipads, emergency scenes, or airports pose significant risks, potentially disorienting pilots, creating dangerous glare in cockpits, or obstructing flight paths. Such unsafe practices could jeopardize the safety of STARS’ crews and the critical patients they serve. Under the Aeronautics Act, individuals using drones or lasers near aircraft may face legal consequences if their actions threaten aviation safety.

“We want people to enjoy using their drones and lasers, but to do so safely. Drones flown irresponsibly near our flight paths can endanger our crew and our patients on board, so we are looking to our community and our supporters to help raise awareness of these dangers and to prioritize safety over curiosity,” said STARS Director of Safety and Quality Frank Eigenbrood.

Flight crews experience various often-unavoidable challenges, including weather, terrain, and dense city landscapes. However, lasers and drones can and should be controlled and avoided.

“Our pilots and crew members are highly trained to handle a variety of challenges, but the increased use of lasers and drones, especially this summer, near our aircraft is a growing concern. From night operations to challenging conditions, our pilots try to minimize these hazards which can disrupt critical rescue missions and put both our crew, patients and the communities we serve at risk,” said STARS Director of Flight Operations Jason Arthur.

Transport Canada governs the use of drones in Canada with drones between 250 grams and 25 kilograms requiring registration and marking with the registration number. Additionally, operators are to fly drones where they can see it at all times (below 122m/400ft), 1.9km from heliports and 5.6 km from airports and controlled airspaces, and away from emergency sites and advertised events.