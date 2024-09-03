Sturgeon Spirits Open Season with Commanding 28-8 Victory Over Scona Lords

Above: Tanner McBride goes out of bounds vs Scona . – Joane Kozley Photo

submitted by Head Coach Chad Hill

The Sturgeon Spirits football team kicked off the season with a 28-8 victory over the Scona Lords under the Friday night Aug. 30th) at Olexiuk Field in St. Albert. The victory marked the first in the 2024 Metro Edmonton Athletic’s regular season in the Miles Division. Sturgeon shut out the Fort McMurray Saints (59-0) in pre-season action on Aug.24.

The regular season opened with windy conditions that put the Spirits behind early as the Lords went up early with a punt single through the endzone. The score remained 1-0 until the second quarter when Sturgeon swung momentum with the wind at their backs. Quarterback Steele Doronski connected with slotback, Spencer Demerais, on a 12 yard pass and catch for the first major of the season. The touchdown was set up by a 15 yard Colten Konanz third down run on a fake punt that was executed to perfection.

Scona quickly answered back with a 55 yard touchdown strike of their own. The point after put the Lords up 8-7. However the lead would be short lived and Sturgeon took control of the game with it stingy defense led by outstanding linebacker, James Morrison who led the team with eight tackles. Two-way stand-out and Alberta Under 18 star, Tanner McBride, took over the game both offensively and defensively. McBride scored the go ahead touchdown on a highlight reel seven yard run in which he had to reverse field and outrun angles of several Scona defenders. Doronski’s convert put the Spirits up 14-8 at half time.

McBride continued his dominance in the 3rd quarter. The highlight play of the night saw McBride at his Defensive-End position, leap high into the air to block the Scona Quarterback’s pass attempt. McBride actually caught his own deflection and proceeded to take the interception all the way to the Lord’s endzone for the defensive touchdown. McBride finished the night with over 100 yards of total offense to go along with a sack, two tackles for losses and his interception for a touchdown.

The fourth quarter saw the Sturgeon defense continue to dominate. They recorded five quarterback sacks and Linebacker, Ronin Jasper made a timely interception at the Sturgeon goal-line. Rookie sensation, Lucas Brown, also had an interception. Sturgeon would close out the scoring with a one yard Steele Doronski quarterback sneek. The convert made the final score 28-8. Doronski had another solid performance in only his second start at Quarterback. The converted linebacker – turned gun slinger, went 14/17 passing for 180 yards and a touchdown. His leading receiver was Spencer Demerais who had 5 receptions for 102 yards.

Next up, Sturgeon (1-0) hosts the Leduc Ti-Cats (0-1) who are coming off a 32-1 loss to the Arch-Bishop Jordan Scots. Kick-off is 7:30pm on Friday, September 6th at Olexiuk Field in St. Albert

#99 Sam Cyr leads Sturgeon into Game 1 – Chad Hill Photo

#7 Tanner McBride- Player of the Game- 103 yards of offense, QB sack, interception, 2 total touchdowns – Chad Hill Photo