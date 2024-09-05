Morinville looking for residents to serve on a number of boards

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Town of Morinville has announced its annual recruitment drive for appointments to various municipal boards and committees. The Town says these positions play a key role in shaping the town’s future by incorporating various perspectives into local governance.

Available positions include spots on the Assessment Review Board, Community Services Advisory Committee, Morinville Public Library Board, and the Subdivision and Development Appeal Board. Each committee addresses specific community needs, from development projects to the distribution of services.

“Our boards and committees are where the voices of our residents can make a real difference,” said Mayor Simon Boersma. “We encourage everyone passionate about Morinville to step forward, get involved, and help shape the future of our community.”

Applications are open until September 22, 2024. Interviews will be held on October 1 and 3, with selected candidates starting their terms on November 1, 2024.

For more information or to apply, visit engagemorinville.ca or call 780-939-4361.