Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Here are some shots captured over the past week.

Around Town

ATS Traffic has been installing flashing lights on many of the Town’s crosswalks in Morinville. These lights located on 99 Avenue and 100 Street by Home Hardware were installed on Thursday, Aug. 29. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The new flashing signals are similar to those already on some crosswalks in town. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Heritage Lake was a great spot to fish over the Labour Day weekend, with several boats on the water. The Westmore grain terminals are visible in the background, reflected beautifully on the lake. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Sports

The Sturgeon Spirits football team kicked off the season with a 28-8 victory over the Scona Lords under the Friday night Aug. 30th) at Olexiuk Field in St. Albert. The victory marked the first in the 2024 Metro Edmonton Athletic’s regular season in the Miles Division. Sturgeon shut out the Fort McMurray Saints (59-0) in pre-season action on Aug.24. Above: Tanner McBride goes out of bounds vs Scona . – Joane Kozley Photo

#99 Sam Cyr leads Sturgeon into Game 1 – Chad Hill Photo

#7 Tanner McBride- Player of the Game- 103 yards of offense, QB sack, interception, 2 total touchdowns – Chad Hill Photo

Look Up

A bald eagle sits atop his perch at Heritage Lake on Sunday, Sept. 1. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Composite image of an osprey diving towards Heritage Lake. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

An osprey captures a trout from Heritage Lake. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Another osprey enjoys some fish for lunch on a nearby pole. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A group of greater yellowlegs on a fishing trip along the shores of the Morinville Fish and Game Association pond. – Stephen Dafoe

Greater yellowlegs. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A group of seven-spotted ladybugs in a dying raspberry leaf. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A bee lands on the late-blooming potentilla plant. – Stephen Dafoe Photo