Sturgeon County Resident Excels at Rocky Mountain Cadet Training Centre

Course Cadet Devry Brodziak of 524 Sturgeon, Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron (RCACS) in Bon Accord, Alberta practices flag drill at Rocky Mountain Cadet Training Center (CTC) on August 21, 2024. – Flight Sergeant Margarette Campollo, Cadet Correspondent, Rocky Mountain CTC

Devry Brodziak of 524 Sturgeon, Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron (RCACS) in Bon Accord joins over 115 other youth from across the country at the Rocky Mountain CTC on the Introduction to Drill and Ceremonial Course. This is a two-week course that provides cadets with the chance to enhance their leadership abilities while broadening their knowledge and skills in drill and ceremonial practices acquired in the program. “I am excited to learn more flag party drill and to teach everyone back at my squadron what I have learned,” said Brodziak.

Brodziak joined 524 Sturgeon RCACS one year ago because of his interest in the Canadian Armed Forces. “I want to be a pilot in the Royal Canadian Air Force one day. I knew that joining cadets would help me achieve my goal because I could work towards my glider pilot’s licence,” said Brodziak.

As a registered youth within the Cadet Program, Brodziak has had the opportunity to function as the Flag Party Commander, attend community service activities, learn survival skills, and engage in aviation lessons. “Being a Cadet, I’ve learned a lot of problem-solving skills and camping skills that I can use in my everyday life,” said Brodziak. “This was my first time at a Cadet Training Centre, and I have had so much fun meeting everyone and learning from my Staff Cadets. I would come back again!”

“I would encourage all youth to join the Cadet Program, it’s fun, and you get so many opportunities you can’t get anywhere else!” said Brodziak.

The Cadet Program is open to all youth between the ages of 12-18 and provides opportunities to develop skills that will last a lifetime including teamwork and communication. Youth who are interested in joining the Cadet Program can do so by visiting Join the Cadet Program – Canada.ca or emailing 524air@cadets.gc.ca.

Becoming part of the Cadet Program as an adult leader is a choice to serve both your country and your local community. It is easier than you may think and is filled with rewarding opportunities to gain new skills valued not only within the Canadian Armed Forces, but within your existing workplace. No previous military or cadet experience is required.

Warrant Officer 2nd Class Israel Alao (right) of 177 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron in Winnipeg, Manitoba commands Drill and Ceremonial course cadets during the graduation parade the Rocky Mountain Cadet Training Centre, Alberta on August 9, 2024. – – Flight Sergeant Margarette Campollo, Cadet Correspondent, Rocky Mountain CTC