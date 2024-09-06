Sweeten Your Summer with Zucchini Cherry Loaf – A Fresh Twist on a Seasonal Classic

Summer brings an abundance of zucchini, often in such quantities that we find ourselves giving it away to friends, neighbors, and anyone else who might appreciate the surplus. Sure, zucchini bread is a familiar favourite, but what if you could give that classic a refreshing twist? Look no further than your freezer for inspiration—frozen cherries or any other stone fruit you’ve harvested earlier in the season can add a delightful burst of flavour to your baked goods.

With zucchini and cherries on hand, why not blend them into a delicious and moist Zucchini Cherry Loaf? This recipe is the perfect marriage of summer’s bounty and your frozen fruit stash. The zucchini adds moisture and texture, while the cherries infuse a sweet and slightly tart flavor that elevates this loaf from standard fare to something truly memorable.

Here’s how to make it:

Zucchini Cherry Loaf Recipe

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups shredded zucchini (squeeze out excess moisture)

1 cup frozen pitted cherries (roughly chopped)

1 cup cane sugar

1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

1 tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp salt

2 large eggs

½ cup vegetable oil (or melted butter)

1 tsp vanilla extract

Instructions: