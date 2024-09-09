Sturgeon Spirits Dominate Tigers in Fiery Friday Night Showdown

Sturgeon Kick-off to open the game. – Danielle Cronkhite-Kinjerski photo

by Sturgeon Spirits Head Coach Chad Hill

On an unseasonably hot September evening, the Sturgeon Spirits Football team caught fire as they soundly tamed the Leduc Tigers at Olexiuk Field in St. Albert . The Friday Night Football festivities included the Sturgeon Drumline performing their enthusiastic cacophony of percussion and an eight foot tall Fox mascot entertaining the cheering crowd. The football game itself was full of highlight calibre plays from numerous talented players.

Sturgeon opened the scoring on a 9 yard pitch and catch from QB Steele Doronski to wide receiver, Julien Ouellette. The 3rd year standout pass catcher juked and weaved through would-be Tiger tacklers to reach the endzone for his first major of the short season. Sturgeon had two more touchdowns called back due to penalties and an uncharacteristic offensive fumble gave way for the Tigers to capitalize on the Sturgeon mistakes. A 37 yard pass and catch for a touchdown put the Tigers right back in the game. With the score 7-6 in the 2nd quarter, Sturgeon finally swung momentum for good. A punt block by two-way star Tanner McBride set the Spirits up in scoring territory. McBride would finish what he started as he was on the receiving end of a seven yard Doronski pass for the major. Doronski’s convert put the Spirits up 14-6. McBride would add another touchdown along the ground and grade 11 , Josh Rogers also scored before the half to put the Spirits up 28-6.

Sturgeon defense would remain dominant throughout the contest and the offense continued to pounf the football with a steady and unrelenting ground attack. Power back, Kaleb Hunting scored two majors along the ground and the speedy Rogers ended the contest with over 100 rushing yards. The game was punctuated with a Sturgeon swarming defense forcing a two point safety touch. Defensivebacks Dylan Oneschuk and Hunter Beheils combined to crunch the Tiger ball carrier inches shy of his own goal line. Defensive captain, James Morrison and undersized linebacker, Ronin Jasper led the Spirits defense as both provided bone rattling tackles and sensational tackles.

The Spirits (2-0) in league play will next play the O’Leary Spartans (0-1) on Thursday, September 12th. Kick off is 7:30pm at Johnny Bright Park. Sturgeon heads into the week ranked #9 provincially in the 4A tier (schools populated 800-1399).

Julien Ouellette opens scoring with a 9-yard touchdown. – Danielle Cronkhite-Kinjerski photo

Sturgeon Front defensive seven were the game’s stars as they shut down the Leduc rushing attack. – Danielle Cronkhite-Kinjerski photo