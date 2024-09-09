Coming up at Council

by MorivnilleNews.com Staff

Morinville Town Council will meet for their first of two regular meetings this month on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 4 p.m. The meeting takes place at Town Hall.

There are several items on the agenda, between regular business, committee of the whole, and a closed session.

Presentations:

Council will receive two presentations. The first is from Community Services Advisory Committee Chair Holly Hughes, and the second from STARS Air Ambulance Donor Relations and Development Officer Shannon Paquette.

Bylaws and New Business

Council is being asked to give third reading to some changes to its Procedural Bylaw. Council approved first and second reading at the last meeting but deferred the third and final reading to the Sept. 10 meeting.

Administration says the Procedure Bylaw No. 18/2024 has been amended to reflect Council’s direction, particularly regarding Notices of Motion. Key changes include allowing flexibility in scheduling motions, enabling Council to choose future Regular Meeting dates instead of being restricted to the next one. This ensures members can present motions at a more suitable time. Additionally, a requirement for providing a brief overview has been introduced to improve transparency and facilitate informed discussions. Lastly, the bylaw now clarifies that no action can be taken on a notice of motion until Council passes a resolution, reinforcing procedural integrity. These amendments aim to enhance procedural efficiency, clarity, and alignment with best practices.

Council has also asked to approve the town’s Debt Management Policy and Investment Policy.

Administration indicates the Debt Management and Investment Policies were reviewed and updated to align with current organizational practices, regulations, and industry best practices. The Debt Management Policy was revised due to changes in municipal borrowing options following the abolition of the Alberta Capital Finance Authority, with adjustments to remove internal borrowing limits, which Administration sees as redundant due to Council needing to pass a borrowing bylaw on any borrow. Changes also reflect new lending options. The Investment Policy updates focused on modernizing definitions and removing redundancies, with input from financial advisors.

Committee of the Whole

Acting Chief Administrative Officer Michelle Hay will present the CAO’s report. The Sept. 10 agenda package indicates Morinville will host the Edmonton Metropolitan Region Board Committee of the Whole meeting

at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre on Sept. 20, and a Community Partnership Naming Celebration on Sunday, Sept. 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with roller derby and basketball demos, and a special guest appearance by Oilers Mascott Hunter, the mascot of the

Edmonton Oilers. The official announcement takes place at 11:15 a.m.

Alberta Culture Days locally occur on Sept. 22 at Lions Park on 99 Avenue and 104 Street. This year’s theme is Bees. Activities include crafts, food, and live performances. The event is a collaboration between the Morinville Community Library and the Morinville Art Club with some funding from the Government of Alberta.

On Truth and Reconciliation Day, Sept. 26, the Town of Morinville will hold an evening event from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre honouring Residential School Survivors and their families.

Closed Session

The agenda contains two closed session items, an Organizational Contract Update, which Administration requests under FOIP section 16 (Disclosure Harmful Third-Party Business), . 23 (Local Public Body

Confidences), section 24 (Advice from Officials), and section 25 (Disclosure Harmful to Public Body). Additionally, the Administration has requested a closed session on a Land Matter under FOIP section 16 (Disclosure Harmful Third-Party Business), section 24 (Advice from

Officials), and section 25 (Disclosure Harmful to Public Body).

We will have relevant coverage of decisions and discussions later this week.