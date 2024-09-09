Two Puppies Found Dead in Fort Saskatchewan, RCMP Confirm Human Involvement

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are continuing their investigation into a deeply disturbing case involving the discovery of two deceased puppies on a pedestrian path last month. A necropsy conducted on August 14, 2024, confirmed that the puppies died as a result of human involvement, having suffered significant trauma.

The two male puppies, believed to be golden retrievers or a similar crossbreed, were estimated to be between six and eight weeks old. Their bodies were discovered by a passerby on August 5, 2024, along a walking path near Highway 15 and 95 Street, across from the Walmart parking lot.

Police once again call on the public for help. Investigators are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area around the time the puppies were placed near the path. They are also seeking individuals who may have encountered advertisements for puppies for sale in the days or weeks leading up to the discovery.

“We urge anyone with information to come forward,” RCMP said in a statement issued Sept. 9. “Your tip could help bring those responsible to justice.”

The investigation is ongoing and RCMP continues to collaborate with City of Fort Saskatchewan Peace Officers to gather any leads that might shed light on this cruel act.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP Detachment at 780-997-7900. For those wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com, or through the “P3 Tips” app available on both the Apple App and Google Play stores.