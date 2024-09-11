Local Farmers Rally for 22nd Annual Share the Harvest, Supporting Global Hunger Relief

Combines harvest grain on Suncor-donated land east of Gibbons on Saturday, Sept. 7, for the 22nd Annual Share the Harvest initiative. – Shaun Galloway Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

Area farmers gathered east of Gibbons on Saturday, Sept. 7, for the 22nd Annual Share the Harvest event, a fundraiser for the Canadian Foodgrains Bank (CFGB) to help those in need in the world’s developing nations.

Several Fort Saskatchewan area farmers started the Share the Harvest initiative in 2003 to help the CFGB, a partnership of 15 Canadian churches and church-based agencies working towards their vision of a world without hunger.

Farmers and equipment arrived at the group’s Suncor-donated 280-acre field on Saturday, Sept. 7, to get the grain harvested.

“We had a beautiful sunny day,” said Share the Harvest Secretary/Treasurer Shaun Galloway, noting this year’s event saw roughly 14 farmers and directors with eight combines, three carts, and six Super B grain trucks.

The productive day of harvesting will considerably benefit their cause. “We harvested a barley crop that yielded in the high 70 bushels per acre area,” Galloway said. “We have most of the barley stored and will look for good sales opportunities. All of the proceeds will go to the Canadian Foodgrains Bank, either into their general fund or to the Grow Hope fund.”

Galloway said the organization appreciates the support for this year’s harvest. “We are so grateful for all the support. Suncor for donating the land, all our agri-industry supporters donating fertilizer, seed and crop protection products, [and] our farmers for donating time and equipment, Galloway said. “Also, all of out Grow Hope sponsors for sponsoring an acre.”

The Share the Harvest Growing Project is one of more than 200 across Canada raising funds for the CFGB. Businesses and individuals donate land, seeds and fertilizers, and farmers donate time and equipment.

Those interested in sponsoring an acre can do so. The group uses 140 of the 280-acre Suncor-donated land for the group’s Grow Hope project, a community appeal to partner by sponsoring an acre for $350. Individuals can also donate whatever amount they choose to help the cause.

Additionally, farmers have committed 152 acres of their fields in the area for sponsorship in the Grow Hope program. Proceeds from crops grown on sponsored acres in the Grow Hope project go to the Mennonite Central Committee Alberta for their CFGB projects.

Galloway said the additional project allows them to increase their donations, making a more significant impact in the fight against hunger and expanding opportunities for the urban community to participate in their efforts.

Funds raised locally can sometimes be matched with up to 4:1 grants from the Government of Canada.

For more information on the initiatives to sponsor an acre, visit sharetheharvest.ca.