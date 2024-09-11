Morinville Jets return to the ice, ready for another solid season



Above: Morinville Jet Ethan Dechamplain (23) and St. Albert Merchant Anwar Moukhaiber fight for the puck in the first period of the Jets’ Mar. 10 home game. The Jets emerged with a 4-2 win, driving the best-of-five semi-final series to a fifth and deciding game. Although they lost that game, last season was a record-breaking one for the Jets. The Jets take to the ice Sept. 20 to start the 2024-2025 regular season – Stephen Dafoe Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Jets return to the ice this weekend for an exhibition game against La Crete on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. and open the 2024-2025 Capital Junior Hockey League (CJHL) season on the road on Friday, Sept. 20.

The 2023-2024 season for the Morinville Jets was exceptional, marked by impressive achievements and close contests. Despite falling just short of the CJHL finals after a tightly contested series against the St. Albert Merchants, the Jets showcased their prowess throughout the season. With a record-setting 31 wins, 63 points, and 258 goals, the team finished in a solid second place, just behind the Merchants.

Individually, the Jets shone brightly, with Ethan Dechamplain leading the league in goals, assists, and points while also breaking multiple records. Cody Laliberte and Jacob Klassen also made significant contributions, placing in the top ten for points, and Graeme Hampton set a new high for points by a Jets defenceman. Goalie James Hunt tied the CJHL record with 25 wins, and Coach Zach McRae was honoured as Coach of the Year.

The season highlighted the Jets’ competitive spirit, remarkable talent, and teamwork. As fans look forward to the new season, the Jets have set a high bar for themselves and their fans.

Morinville Jets President Brent Melville is expecting another great season for the Morinville Jets.

“The Jets are returning all but three players plus the top three scorers in the league return,” Melville said in an email interview. “So we will be very strong again this year, plus we have added a few local players as well.”

Melville explained the Jets have players from all over Sturgeon County, including Morinville, Legal, Rivière Qui Barre, Calahoo, Westlock, Barrhead and Athabasca.

Although the Jets will return to the Morinville Ice Gardens again this season, there is a change in the game time and not all home games will be here.

“We will be playing five home games in Rivière Qui Barre, and our Sunday games at Morinville ice Gardens will move to 6:30 start to not conflict with tournament games being played at Morinville Ice Gardens on weekends,” Melville said.

The Jets will also use the Morinville Leisure Centre next spring when they host the Alberta Junior B Provincials from Apr. 2 to 6. That event will see the Jets joined by five other Junior B teams from across the province.

But before that significant event hits the ice, the Jets will start their regular season. The Jets start their 2024-2025 season, where the last one ended, in a matchup against the St. Albert Merchants on Friday, Sept. 20 at the J. Iginla Arena in St. Albert. That game precedes their home-ice opener, a showdown with the visiting Beverly Warriors on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 6:45 p.m. Two days later, on Tuesday, Sept. 24, they will play the Fort Saskatchewan Hawks at home at 8:30 p.m. at the Morinville Ice Gardens arena.

The Jets’ entire season schedule is available online at https://cjhl.org/team/51/schedule.