Food: Smoked Bologna Salad

If you’re looking to elevate a humble classic, smoked bologna is the perfect way to transform an everyday deli staple into something truly special. By scoring and smoking a small bologna chub to infuse it with rich, smoky flavour, you can create a delicious smoked bologna salad that’s ideal for sandwiches, crackers, or as a savoury spread. With just the right mix of BBQ seasoning and a simple twist on the traditional bologna salad, this recipe is sure to be a hit at your next gathering or a comforting treat for yourself.

Ingredients:

1 small bologna chub (about the size of a large pack of bologna)

1 tbsp yellow mustard (for binding)

1 tbsp BBQ rub or seasoning (paprika, garlic powder, brown sugar, and black pepper)

1/4 cup apple juice (optional for spritzing)

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1 tsp yellow mustard

2 tbsp finely chopped pickles (or relish)

2 tbsp finely chopped onion

2 tbsp finely chopped celery

1 hard-boiled egg, chopped (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

A dash of hot sauce or paprika (optional)

Instructions:

Prepare the Bologna: Use a sharp knife to make cross-cuts on the surface of the bologna, cutting halfway through (about 1/2 inch deep). Create a diamond pattern by making lengthwise cuts about 1 inch apart, then rotate the bologna and make perpendicular cuts. Season the Bologna: Rub the bologna with mustard to help the seasoning stick.

Generously coat the bologna with BBQ rub, ensuring it gets into the cross-cuts. Smoke the Bologna: Preheat your smoker to 225°F (107°C). Use hickory, apple, or cherry wood for a great smoky flavor.

Place the bologna on the smoker and smoke it for 1.5 to 2 hours, or until the surface is a nice deep color and the cuts have opened up slightly. If desired, spritz with apple juice halfway through the smoking process to keep it moist. Cool the Bologna: Once smoked, remove the bologna from the smoker and let it cool for about 10-15 minutes. Grind the Bologna: Cut the smoked bologna into chunks and place it in a food processor. Pulse until finely ground but still slightly chunky. Make the Bologna Salad: In a large bowl, mix the ground bologna with mayonnaise, mustard, pickles, onion, celery, and the chopped hard-boiled egg (if using).

Season with salt, pepper, and a dash of hot sauce or paprika to taste. Chill and Serve: Let the bologna salad chill in the fridge for at least an hour before serving. It’s perfect as a spread on sandwiches, crackers, or as a dip.

Enjoy your flavorful smoked bologna salad!