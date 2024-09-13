Food: Smoked Bologna Salad

If you’re looking to elevate a humble classic, smoked bologna is the perfect way to transform an everyday deli staple into something truly special. By scoring and smoking a small bologna chub to infuse it with rich, smoky flavour, you can create a delicious smoked bologna salad that’s ideal for sandwiches, crackers, or as a savoury spread. With just the right mix of BBQ seasoning and a simple twist on the traditional bologna salad, this recipe is sure to be a hit at your next gathering or a comforting treat for yourself.
Ingredients:
- 1 small bologna chub (about the size of a large pack of bologna)
- 1 tbsp yellow mustard (for binding)
- 1 tbsp BBQ rub or seasoning (paprika, garlic powder, brown sugar, and black pepper)
- 1/4 cup apple juice (optional for spritzing)
- 1/3 cup mayonnaise
- 1 tsp yellow mustard
- 2 tbsp finely chopped pickles (or relish)
- 2 tbsp finely chopped onion
- 2 tbsp finely chopped celery
- 1 hard-boiled egg, chopped (optional)
- Salt and pepper to taste
- A dash of hot sauce or paprika (optional)
Instructions:
- Prepare the Bologna:
- Use a sharp knife to make cross-cuts on the surface of the bologna, cutting halfway through (about 1/2 inch deep). Create a diamond pattern by making lengthwise cuts about 1 inch apart, then rotate the bologna and make perpendicular cuts.
- Season the Bologna:
- Rub the bologna with mustard to help the seasoning stick.
- Generously coat the bologna with BBQ rub, ensuring it gets into the cross-cuts.
- Smoke the Bologna:
- Preheat your smoker to 225°F (107°C). Use hickory, apple, or cherry wood for a great smoky flavor.
- Place the bologna on the smoker and smoke it for 1.5 to 2 hours, or until the surface is a nice deep color and the cuts have opened up slightly. If desired, spritz with apple juice halfway through the smoking process to keep it moist.
- Cool the Bologna:
- Once smoked, remove the bologna from the smoker and let it cool for about 10-15 minutes.
- Grind the Bologna:
- Cut the smoked bologna into chunks and place it in a food processor. Pulse until finely ground but still slightly chunky.
- Make the Bologna Salad:
- In a large bowl, mix the ground bologna with mayonnaise, mustard, pickles, onion, celery, and the chopped hard-boiled egg (if using).
- Season with salt, pepper, and a dash of hot sauce or paprika to taste.
- Chill and Serve:
- Let the bologna salad chill in the fridge for at least an hour before serving. It’s perfect as a spread on sandwiches, crackers, or as a dip.
Enjoy your flavorful smoked bologna salad!
