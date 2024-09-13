Food: Smoked Bologna Salad

Sep 13, 2024 Food & Health 0

If you’re looking to elevate a humble classic, smoked bologna is the perfect way to transform an everyday deli staple into something truly special. By scoring and smoking a small bologna chub to infuse it with rich, smoky flavour, you can create a delicious smoked bologna salad that’s ideal for sandwiches, crackers, or as a savoury spread. With just the right mix of BBQ seasoning and a simple twist on the traditional bologna salad, this recipe is sure to be a hit at your next gathering or a comforting treat for yourself.

Ingredients:

  • 1 small bologna chub (about the size of a large pack of bologna)
  • 1 tbsp yellow mustard (for binding)
  • 1 tbsp BBQ rub or seasoning (paprika, garlic powder, brown sugar, and black pepper)
  • 1/4 cup apple juice (optional for spritzing)
  • 1/3 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 tsp yellow mustard
  • 2 tbsp finely chopped pickles (or relish)
  • 2 tbsp finely chopped onion
  • 2 tbsp finely chopped celery
  • 1 hard-boiled egg, chopped (optional)
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • A dash of hot sauce or paprika (optional)

Instructions:

  1. Prepare the Bologna:
    • Use a sharp knife to make cross-cuts on the surface of the bologna, cutting halfway through (about 1/2 inch deep). Create a diamond pattern by making lengthwise cuts about 1 inch apart, then rotate the bologna and make perpendicular cuts.
  2. Season the Bologna:
    • Rub the bologna with mustard to help the seasoning stick.
    • Generously coat the bologna with BBQ rub, ensuring it gets into the cross-cuts.
  3. Smoke the Bologna:
    • Preheat your smoker to 225°F (107°C). Use hickory, apple, or cherry wood for a great smoky flavor.
    • Place the bologna on the smoker and smoke it for 1.5 to 2 hours, or until the surface is a nice deep color and the cuts have opened up slightly. If desired, spritz with apple juice halfway through the smoking process to keep it moist.
  4. Cool the Bologna:
    • Once smoked, remove the bologna from the smoker and let it cool for about 10-15 minutes.
  5. Grind the Bologna:
    • Cut the smoked bologna into chunks and place it in a food processor. Pulse until finely ground but still slightly chunky.
  6. Make the Bologna Salad:
    • In a large bowl, mix the ground bologna with mayonnaise, mustard, pickles, onion, celery, and the chopped hard-boiled egg (if using).
    • Season with salt, pepper, and a dash of hot sauce or paprika to taste.
  7. Chill and Serve:
    • Let the bologna salad chill in the fridge for at least an hour before serving. It’s perfect as a spread on sandwiches, crackers, or as a dip.

Enjoy your flavorful smoked bologna salad!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.