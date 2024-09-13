Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Here are some shots captured over the past week.

Sturgeon Football

On a hot September 8th evening, the Sturgeon Spirits Football team dominated the Leduc Tigers at Olexiuk Field in St. Albert. With standout performances from QB Steele Doronski and Tanner McBride, the Spirits secured a commanding 42-6 victory. Highlights included a blocked punt, two-way offensive and defensive dominance, and a relentless ground game led by Kaleb Hunting and Josh Rogers. The Sturgeon Drumline and an energetic Fox mascot added to the Friday night atmosphere. The Spirits, now 2-0, are set to face the O’Leary Spartans on September 12th.

Sturgeon Kick-off to open the game. – Danielle Cronkhite-Kinjerski photo

Julien Ouellette opens scoring with a 9-yard touchdown. – Danielle Cronkhite-Kinjerski photo

Sturgeon Front defensive seven were the game’s stars as they shut down the Leduc rushing attack. – Danielle Cronkhite-Kinjerski photo

Look Up

Red-breasted nuthatch – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Red-eyed vireo – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A white-crowned sparrow enjoys the last of the summer’s cherries. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A blue hay comes in for a close-up. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Hairy woodpecker getting a meal. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Sunspots can be seen in the Sept. 6 sun. – Stephen Dafoe Photo