Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Here are some shots captured over the past week.
Sturgeon Football
Sturgeon Kick-off to open the game. – Danielle Cronkhite-Kinjerski photo
Julien Ouellette opens scoring with a 9-yard touchdown. – Danielle Cronkhite-Kinjerski photo
Sturgeon Front defensive seven were the game’s stars as they shut down the Leduc rushing attack. – Danielle Cronkhite-Kinjerski photo
Look Up
Red-breasted nuthatch – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Red-eyed vireo – Stephen Dafoe Photo
A white-crowned sparrow enjoys the last of the summer’s cherries. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
A blue hay comes in for a close-up. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Hairy woodpecker getting a meal. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Sunspots can be seen in the Sept. 6 sun. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
