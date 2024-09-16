Morinville outdoor arena renamed and rebranded with new sponsor

The cover was released on Sunday, Sept. 15, revealing the outdoor rec facility is now known as the GFL Multisport Recreational Facility. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

Morinville’s outdoor arena was officially renamed the GFL Multisport Recreational Facility on Sunday, Sept. 15, following a new sponsorship agreement with GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL), The company, which provides waste and recycling services in the area, will support the arena’s maintenance and operations under the new partnership.

The two-hour event included various activities, including GFL and Town of Morinville displays, an appearance by Edmonton Oilers’ mascot Hunter, and E-Ville Roller Derby and Morinville Youth Basketball Association demonstrations.

Mayor Simon Boersma expressed his appreciation to GFL for sponsoring multisport recreation opportunities in the community.

“It’s important to reflect on the power of partnerships. Our community thrives when we come together with organizations that share our values and visions,” Boersma said during the ceremony. “Partnerships are much more than financial support; they strengthen the social fabric of our community, create opportunities for connections, and contribute to the overall well-being of our residents.”

Boersma stated that GFL’s dedication ensures Morinville’s community recreational space remains vibrant, accessible and well-maintained.

“We’re incredibly excited about the positive impact this partnership will have,” he said. “More than sponsorship, this is an investment in the health and vitality of Morinville, ensuring that residents of all ages can enjoy our facilities.”

GFL Environmental Inc’s Area Sales Manager Brad Letain said his company was also “extremely excited” about the grand opening of the GFL Multisport Recreational Facility or MRF, parallelling the initialism to that of his industry—standing for Material Recovery Facility, which processes a multitude of recycling material.

“That [similarity] quietly references the key work we provide for the environment [and] was very special for GFL,” Letain said. “We have been partners for many years with the town of Morinville, and thus, we are thrilled that we are able to give back to one of the special communities we serve.”

The Morinville outdoor arena and multisport facility began in 2021 as part of the town’s capital projects. Initially budgeted at $395,000, the cost rose to $878,800 due to geotechnical issues requiring additional groundwork. Funded primarily through provincial grants, including the Municipal Stimulus Program (MSP) and the Municipal Sustainability Initiative (MSI), construction sought to replace the existing outdoor rink and address local recreational needs.

The Sept. 15 partnership celebration highlighted the outdoor facility’s non-skating and hockey uses with demonstrations from E-Ville Roller Derby and the Morinville Youth Basketball Association.

Below are some photos from the event.

Eight-year-old Bennett Hynes meets Edmonton Oilers’ mascot Hunter at the GFL Multisport Recreational Facility sponsorship launch on Sunday, Sept. 15. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Members of Eville Roller Derby demonstrate some of the elements of the sport at Morinville’s outdoor arena, now called the GFL Multisport Recreational Facility, on Sunday, Sept. 15. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Morinville Youth Basketball Association players and coaches were on hand on Sunday, Sept. 15, to demonstrate not only the sport but what local youth basketball has to offer. The demonstration was part of the GFL Multisport Recreational Facility sponsorship launch. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

GFL Environmental Inc. staff pose with Edmonton Oilers’ mascot Hunter at the sponsorship announcement on Sunday, Sept. 15. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

GFL Environmental Inc’s Area Sales Manager Brad Letain (left) and Morinville Mayor Simon Boersma speak during the outdoor multisport sponsorship announcement. – Stephen Dafoe Photo