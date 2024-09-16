Morinville RCMP Arrest Vehicle Theft Suspect

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Sturgeon County, Alta. – Just after 9:00 pm on Friday, September 13, Morinville RCMP members were on patrol when they located a stolen 2001 Chevy Silverado being driven on a rural road west of Morinville in Sturgeon County. Police were able to confirm that the vehicle had been previously stolen from Westlock. When police made efforts to stop the vehicle, the lone suspect fled on foot into a rural area where he was apprehended with the help of air services and police dog services.

A 49-year-old man from Sturgeon County is appearing in St Albert Provincial Court on September 16 to face charges of possession of stolen property, failing to comply with conditions of a previous release, possession of a controlled substance, and various traffic-related offences.

