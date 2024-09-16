Oil Kings Preseason Game in Morinville Raises Funds for Local Hockey Club

Above from left: Edmonton Oil Kings Roan Woodward and Cole Miller scramble for the puck with Red Deer Rebels Carson Birnie and Matthew Gard. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

The Edmonton Oil Kings brought their preseason road show to Morinville on Saturday, Sept. 14, playing against the Red Deer Rebels in an exciting match at the Morinville Leisure Centre’s Landrex Arena. The game, part of the team’s outreach to surrounding communities, supported the Sturgeon Hockey Club, with proceeds benefiting local minor hockey programs. This year marks the second year the Western Hockey League’s Oil Kings have taken the game on the road.

The Morinville game supported Sturgeon Hockey Club (SHC), a non-profit hockey organization for youth between the ages of 3 and 17. The association supports player development through fun, competitiveness and challenge.

Before the Oct. 14 sold-out game, SHC Communications Director Vikki McLaren told MorinvilleNews.com that Kevin Radomski from the Oilers Entertainment Group contacted SHC President Gene Connors, and plans were quickly set in motion to host the game to support the association.

“The costs to run a minor hockey program have been increasing year after year. Some of these costs are jerseys and ice time. We anticipate needing new jerseys for our club next season,” McLaren. “With the Legal Arena being under renovation this season and out of service, we have had to source ice in other communities. That has come at an increased cost. We will be putting any funds raised to these expenses.”

McLaren said SHC sold out the arena in seven hours when tickets were announced on Facebook a few weeks ago.

“I felt the fundraiser for the hockey club was a resounding success,” said SHC President Gene Connors. “It was heartwarming for our Executive to see so many families not only from our own community but also from surrounding areas come together. The positive energy, spirit, and enthusiasm from everyone in attendance were truly inspiring.”

Connors said that SHC was incredibly grateful to Community Sponsors Town of Morinville, Jiffy Lube Morinville, Bistro di Madre Piccola, David Connors Real Estate, Your Friendly Neighborhood D.J. Mike Palma, G.H. Primeau School, Skinsational, Production Paramedics, Riverbend Landscape Supply, and Sobeys Morinville, as well as volunteers whose support made the event possible.

“[We appreciate the] Edmonton Oil Kings and the Red Deer Rebels for giving us this opportunity and delivering such an exciting hockey game for all to enjoy,” Connors said.

And Oil Kings’ fans got an exciting 60 minutes of hockey.

Down 1-0 to the Red Deer Rebels after one, the Rebels doubled their tally early in the middle frame before Joe Iginla narrowed their lead to one. But the Rebels answered back with another pair of goals to advance to 4-1, giving the Oil Kings a significant deficit to overcome. But overcome it they did with three successive goals, the first two from Presley Kerner, and the final from Gavin Hodnett.

Tied 4-4 heading into the third period, Joe Iginla once again scored for the Oil Kings, pulling the game to a 5-4 lead for Edmonton. Despite pulling their goalie to push for a tie, the Rebels couldn’t grab it. Joe Toogood pocketed an empty netter with a second left on the clock to give the Oil Kings a 6-4 win, their third consecutive pre-season victory. The Oil Kings previously defeated Prince George 6-3 and 6-2 in pre-season games in Edson the previous weekend.

The Oil Kings took their first preseason loss on Sunday, Sept. 15, in Siksika, a 5-2 loss to the Calgary Hitmen. The Oil Kings start their regular season on Friday, Sept. 20 on the road to face Lethbridge.

Oil Kings – Red Deer Rebel – Stephen Dafoe Photos

Edmonton Oil Kings Roan Woodward and Red Deer Rebel Samuel Drancak look for the puck during the Sept. 14 preseason game in Morinville – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Edmonton Oil King Roan Woodward makes his way towards the Red Deer Rebels net as Matteo Fabrizi attempts to intercept. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The ceremonial puck drop during the Edmonton Oilers Vs Red Deer Rebels preseason game in Morinville on Sept. 14. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Voice of Edmonton Oilers and Oil Kings hockey, Robert Clark, performed O Canada during the game. – Stephen Dafoe Photo