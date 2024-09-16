Sturgeon Spirits defeat O’Leary Spartans

Sturgeon Captains ready to lead the team out of the tunnel. – Danielle Cronkhite-Kinjerski Photo

submitted by Sturgeon Spirits Head Coach Chad Hill

The Sturgeon Spirits fired out of the week three gates like they were shot out of cannons. On a beautiful Thursday evening at Johnny Bright Sports Park in Edmonton, the O’Leary Spartans proved to be no match for the Spirits.

On the first play from scrimmage, Grade 12 stand-out, Tanner McBride took a the direct snap 75 yards to paydirt. The run would be just the beginning for McBride who would go on to set Sturgeon Football single game records with 294 yards rushing and five touchdowns. Impressively, the record was set with McBride only carrying the ball ten times and being pulled off of offense before half time as Sturgeon held an insurmountable lead. Sturgeon scored majors on their first three offensive possessions with McBride scoring all three on his first three carries. The first quarter ended with Sturgeon up 20-0.

O’Leary would make a field goal to score their only points of the game, early in the second quarter. From there, the Sturgeon defense dominated and McBride would score two ore rushing majors before half time. The Spirits took a 34-3 lead into the locker room at half time.

The second half saw the Spirits defense continue their domination, lead by senior linebackers James Morrison and Ronin Jasper. Grade 11 Defensive End, DJ Rode also made key contributions with a quarterback sack and fumble recovery. The defensive secondary blanketed the Spartan receivers and came up with interceptions from Safety, Colten Konanz and star of the game, Tanner McBride. Offensively, QB, Steele Doronski hooked up with rookie Lucas Brown for a 35 yard TD strike and Runningback, Kaleb Hunting rumbled and stumbled 45 yards for his third rushing touchdown of the season.

The Spirits (4-0 overall record) are now ranked 8th in the Football Alberta 4A Provincial rankings (school population 800-1399). Next up Sturgeon will battle the St. FX Rams (0-2) on Thursday, Sept. 19th. Kick-off is 7:30pm at Jonny Bright Park.

In Junior Football news, Sturgeon will play in their first ever Junior Varsity league game in Metro Edmonton High School Athletics. The Jr. Football Spirits officially kick-off their season on Wednesday, Sept. 18 vs Beaumont. Kick-off is 7:30 pm at Olexiuk Field in St.Albert.

Tanner McBride set single-game Sturgeon records with 294 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns. – @montis_design photo