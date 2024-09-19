Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Here are some of the events we covered and photos we’ve taken over the past week.

Around Town

The sign is revealed on Morinville’s latest sponsorship. A special ceremony and event was held on Sunday, Sept. 15, to announce that GFL has sponsored the outdoor arena, now called the GFL Multisport Recreation Facility. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Eight-year-old Bennett Hynes meets Edmonton Oilers’ mascot Hunter at the GFL Multisport Recreational Facility sponsorship launch on Sunday, Sept. 15. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Members of Eville Roller Derby demonstrate some of the elements of the sport at Morinville’s outdoor arena, now called the GFL Multisport Recreational Facility, on Sunday, Sept. 15. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Morinville Youth Basketball Association players and coaches were on hand on Sunday, Sept. 15, to demonstrate not only the sport but what local youth basketball has to offer. The demonstration was part of the GFL Multisport Recreational Facility sponsorship launch. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Around the Region

Tragedy struck the Morinville Colony on Sunday, Sept. 15. Sources tell Morinville News that the Colony’s canning kitchen, cooking kitchen, and butcher shop were destroyed in the blaze. There were no fatalities in the fire. In a website update on Sunday, Sturgeon County indicated that 40 firefighters fought the blaze north of Rivière Qui Barre along Highway 44. “While the community’s mess hall was lost, crews did an outstanding job minimizing the spread to other buildings,” the post read. – submitted photo

Oil Kings Preseason Game in Morinville

The Edmonton Oil Kings brought their preseason road show to Morinville on Saturday, Sept. 14, playing against the Red Deer Rebels in an exciting match at the Morinville Leisure Centre’s Landrex Arena. The game, part of the team’s outreach to surrounding communities, supported the Sturgeon Hockey Club, with proceeds benefiting local minor hockey programs. This year marks the second year the Western Hockey League’s Oil Kings have taken the game on the road. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

Look Up

JoAnne Maurier sent us this photo of the evening clouds on Sunday night.

The full harvest moon at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning as it began to set. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

From left: Sunday’s moon at 90%, Monday at 96%m and the setting Harvest Moon, taken at 6:30 Wednesday morning when no clouds. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

Monday night also saw a display of northern lights. These long-exposure shots were taken in Morinville. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

A great blue heron makes a failed attempt to catch a fish. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A great blue heron floats on Heritage Lake after a failed fishing attempt. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A great blue heron takes flight across Heritage Lake. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A bee works on getting some late summer pollen. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A greater yellow legs stands on the shore. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The trout were jumping on Saturday, Sept. 14. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Yellow-rumped warbler. – Stephen Dafoe Photo