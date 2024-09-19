Rhubarb Chutney: A Perfect Late-Summer-Fall Flavour

With fall approaching and the last of the second round of rhubarb being pulled from gardens, it’s time to think about preserving this tart and versatile vegetable for the colder months. Rhubarb’s natural tartness makes it ideal for both sweet and savoury dishes, but one standout way to enjoy it is as a rhubarb chutney.

This chutney is a delightful blend of sweet, tangy, and spiced flavours that pairs beautifully with roasted meats, cheese boards, or even as a spread on sandwiches. As the chill of autumn sets in, this vibrant chutney will bring a hint of summer’s brightness to your meals.

Rhubarb Chutney Recipe:

Ingredients:

4 cups chopped rhubarb

1 large onion, diced

1/2 cup vinegar (apple cider or white wine vinegar work well)

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

A pinch of salt

1/2 cup raisins or chopped dried apricots (optional)

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional, for a bit of heat)

Instructions:

Combine the rhubarb, onion, vinegar, sugar, ginger, cinnamon, and salt in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat, then reduce the heat and simmer for 30-40 minutes, stirring occasionally until the mixture thickens. If using raisins or apricots, stir them in during the last 10 minutes of cooking. Add the red pepper flakes for a hint of spice if desired. Let the chutney cool slightly, then store in sterilized jars. It will keep for several weeks in the fridge.

As we transition into fall, this chutney will be a great companion to hearty meals, warming up your table with a burst of flavor. Enjoy the last of the rhubarb season by preserving it in this delicious and versatile way!