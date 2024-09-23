Sturgeon Spirits Unbeaten at 4-0

Sturgeon Defense Shut out the StFX Rams. – Montis_Design Photo

submitted by Spirits Head Coach Chad Hill

The Sturgeon Spirits went to 4-0 with an emphatic 41-0 victory over the St. Francis Xavier Rams. Thursday’s decisive outcome has the Spirits tied for 1st place with the Bandits of Beaumont in Metro Edmonton Athletic Association Miles Conference High School Football. The two teams are set to square off in the last week of the season.

Sturgeon’s defense paved the way to victory over the shell-shocked Rams. In the first minute of play, Linebacker, James Morrison, blocked a Ram’s punt and Sturgeon took over the ball deep in StFX territory. Quarterback, Steele Doronski would cap off the opening Sturgeon drive with a one yard sneak across the goal-line for a 6-0 lead. After a 76 yard Tanner McBride TD was wiped out due to an illegal block, Sturgeon continued to drive the football successfully behind a fired up offensive line led by Left tackle, Jaeren Collins. Sturgeon would eventually score the 2nd major early in the 2nd quarter as McBride took a Doronski screen pass 28 yards to paydirt. McBride would also run in the two-point conversion. Both defenses took control of the rest of the half and Sturgeon took a 14-0 lead into halftime.

The Spirits exploded out of the gates for the 3rd quarter as kick returner, Colten Konanz took the kick off 76 yards and a face masking penalty put Sturgeon at the Rams’ three yard line. Doronski would again end the drive with a short rushing major and a 21-0 Sturgeon lead. Frothen on, the Sturgeon defense would dominate and the offense would continue to run the ball all over the field. Grade 11 multi-purpose offensive threat, Josh Rogers, ended the game with over 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Tanner McBride would also add another touchdown for his league leading 11th major score in just four games. The defense preserved the shut-out thanks to a sharp secondary, led by grade 11 defensive back, Zac Brown, who had two second-half interceptions.

Next up the Spirits will celebrate Senior Night at Olexiuk Field in St.Albert on Thursday, September 26th. Kick-off against the Ardrossan Bisons (0-3) will start at 5 p.m. The Spirits head into week #5 ranked number 7 in the Football Alberta 4A Provincial rankings (school pop 800-1399).

In Junior football news, the Spirits were victorious in their first game of their inaugural season. Behind the roaring fans and the beat of the Junior Sturgeon Composite High School drumline, the Spirits jumped all over the Beaumont Jr. Bandits. Sturgeon would score touchdowns on their first three offensive possessions. Grade 11 runningback, Merick Ouellette scored the first official touchdown in team history as he bulldozed his way into the endzone from five yards out. Slotbacks Riley Brown and Gage St-Louis would also score first half majors and Ouellette would rumble for a 75-yard touchdown before the end of the half. In the fourth quarter, Grade 11 rookie, Nash Zubiak picked off an errant Bandit pass and took it 50 yards to the house. The Junior Spirits would go on to a 41-14 victory. Next up, Sturgeon will play the Austin O’Brien Jr. Crusaders on Wednesday, Sept. 25th. Kick off at JP Bowl is scheduled for 7:30 pm.

Spirits Quarterback Steele Doronski scores his 2nd touchdown of the game. – Montis_Design Photo

#87 Mike Marak leads Jr. Spirits into their 1st game. – Kolten Stepanick Photo