LDS Food Drive on this weekend to help feed families in Morinville

It’s time to help replenish the cupboards at the Morinville Food Bank. We believe that families helping families is the quickest way to do that!

On Saturday, September 28th, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Morinville will be collecting non-perishable food donations to help restock the Morinville Food Bank.

This marks the 12th year that we will be holding a door-to-door food drive.

For one week every September, local volunteers deliver donation bags to the front doors of homes in Morinville. Generous people then fill those bags with healthy, nutritional, and much-needed non-perishable food and leave the bag on their doorsteps before 10 am on Saturday, September 28th. Those same volunteers then pick up your donations and bring them back to the Food Bank to be sorted and distributed to families in Morinville.

This food drive is a simple way for all the people who live along the collection routes to help their neighbours in need.

Leasa Sulz, Communications Director The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Morinville area.