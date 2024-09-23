Morinville Celebrates Alberta Culture Days with Local Performances and Bee-Themed Crafts

Stephen Dafoe Photos

Morinville came alive with music, culture, and creativity on Sunday, Sept. 22, as the community gathered in Lions Park to celebrate Alberta Culture Days. The event, held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., coincided with the first day of fall; however, above-average temperature made for a good environment to enjoy the performances.

Alberta Culture Days, a province-wide celebration of arts, heritage, and community spirit, offers Albertans the chance to engage in various cultural activities. Morinville’s celebration featured performances by local talents, including Avery Thompson, Kaleb and Amy Imgrund-Harvey, the Kicking Horse Singers from Alexander First Nation, Kolby Roy, and Drew Kolotyluk.

Alongside the live entertainment, both the Morinville Art Club and the Morinville Community Library set up booths offering craft activities, all themed around bees.

Below are some photos from the event.

Amy and Kaleb Imgrund-Harvey perform in Lions Park during Alberta Culture Days on Sept. 22. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Blair Aubin, 4, colours a bookmark at the Morinville Community Library booth at Alberta Culture Days in Lions Park on Sunday, Sept. 22. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Alexander First Nation’s Kicking Horse Singers perform a drum song at the start of their Alberta Culture Days performance on Sunday, Sept. 22. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Artist Sarah Hall works on some art at the Morinville Art Club booth, one of the activities during Alberta Culture Days on Sunday, Sept. 22. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Alexander First Nation grass dancer Miles M watches as chicken dancer Jerome C performs during Alberta Culture Days in Lions Park. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Kicking Horse Singers and dancers join with attendees for a friendship or round dance in Lions Park. – Stephen Dafoe Photo