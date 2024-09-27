Morinville Fire Department Launches Fire Prevention Week with Open House

Morinville Fire Chief Brad Boddez stands in the bay of the Don Found Fire Hall, the location of the annual open house taking place on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event is a kickoff to National Fire Prevention Week, running Oct. 6 to 12. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

National Fire Prevention Week runs from Oct. 6 to 12, and this year’s theme is Smoke Alarms: Make Them Work for You! As Fire Prevention Week approaches, Morinville Fire Chief Brad Boddez and his crew will kick off the awareness week with an open house at the Don Found Fire Station, followed by a month of fire prevention activities.

This year’s National Fire Prevention Association theme underscores the importance of maintaining functional smoke detectors.

“I think any time that we can get that messaging out to our community is important. I think the community is starting to get used to that routine of having October as our fire prevention month and especially with things like smoke detectors and smoke alarms and making sure that they’re operational,” Boddez said, adding the Department will continue through the month with awareness activities. “Getting people to make sure that they check those alarms and make sure the batteries are up and running so that in the event of emergency those [alarms] aren’t going to be an issue because those smoke alarms save lives.”

Area residents will be able to learn more about fire safety, the Morinville Fire Department, and other protective services agencies at the annual open house on Saturday, Oct. 5. The free drop-in event runs from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the fire hall on 100 Street.

Boddez said Morinville firefighters will be joined by Peace Officers and RCMP, providing an opportunity to show, discuss, and receive public feedback on the work these agencies do, as well as their upcoming community priorities.

One of the highlights of past open houses has been the chance to see the community’s fire trucks and equipment, as well as the opportunity to watch firefighters demonstrate a vehicle extraction using various rescue tools.

Boddez views the demonstrations as essential for showing residents the work the fire department does beyond fighting fires. Vehicle extractions from collisions, ice rescues, and assisting medical personnel are all skills Morinville firefighters train on.

“There’s a tonne of stuff that we have to be trained on in the event of any type of emergency that can happen for the citizens of Morinville,” Boddez said.

The Department hopes for a large turnout again this year and for attendees to take advantage of the hot dog lunch supplied by No Frills and coffee and hot chocolate provided by Tim Hortons.

“We have some great equipment that we would like to showcase,” Boddez said. “Our firefighters will all be here, and you can meet them. It’s because of them that our fire service is so strong. It is these volunteers that come out and risk their lives to help service the community of Morinville.”

The open house not only kicks off National Fire Prevention Week but also marks the start of a month of local initiatives to raise awareness about the department and fire safety.

The Morinville Fire Department will conduct fire drills at schools during Fire Prevention Week, hold another colouring contest with the prize of a ride to school in one of the Town’s fire trucks, and organize the annual Halloween patrol with all the fire trucks out in the community, promoting safety alongside enforcement teams.