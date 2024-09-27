Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Here are some photos captured by our and your cameras over the past week.

AROUND TOWN

Construction has commenced on traffic lights at the corner of 100 Avenue and Grandin, the intersection of traffic from three schools: Morinville Community High School, Georges H. Primeau, and Four Winds Academy. Work is anticipated to be completed by November of this year, with funding split 60 per cent from the Government of Alberta, and 40 per cent from the Town of Morinville. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

From left: Library Director Danielle Frey, Rotarian Alan Otway, Library Board Chair Leanne La Rocque. The Rotary Club of Morinville Sturgeon made a donation to the Morinville Community Library in support of the 2024 24 Days of Christmas Reading and Crafts program. Funds were raised through the Skip The Line program at the Morinville Bottle Depot, where bottles can be dropped off with no waiting, and funds are used to support community programs and initiatives. More information can be given at the Depot or by Contacting Alan Otway at aotway@telus.net – submitted photo

On Tuesday, MCHS students began painting a section of sidewalk orange for National Truth and Reconciliation Day. The sidewalk was completed in time for the school’s assembly on Friday. – Submitted Photos

From left: Morinville Historical and Cultural Society President Paulette Houle and board member Ray White sell 50-50 tickets at the Morinville Farmers’ Market on Sunday, Sept. 22. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

SPORTS REPORT

The Sturgeon Spirits went to 4-0 with an emphatic 41-0 victory over the St. Francis Xavier Rams. Thursday’s decisive outcome has the Spirits tied for 1st place with the Bandits of Beaumont in Metro Edmonton Athletic Association Miles Conference High School Football. The two teams are set to square off in the last week of the season. Above: Sturgeon Defense Shut out the StFX Rams. – Montis_Design Photo

Graeme Hampton of the Jets goes down as he tries to pocket one late in the first period on Sunday, Sept. 22. The Jets defeated the visiting Beverly Warriors 6-3 after an opening night 5-4 OT loss to St. Albert. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

ALBERTA CULTURE DAYS

Amy and Kaleb Imgrund-Harvey perform in Lions Park during Alberta Culture Days on Sept. 22. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Blair Aubin, 4, colours a bookmark at the Morinville Community Library booth at Alberta Culture Days in Lions Park on Sunday, Sept. 22. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Alexander First Nation’s Kicking Horse Singers perform a drum song at the start of their Alberta Culture Days performance on Sunday, Sept. 22. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Artist Sarah Hall works on some art at the Morinville Art Club booth, one of the activities during Alberta Culture Days on Sunday, Sept. 22. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Alexander First Nation grass dancer Miles M watches as chicken dancer Jerome C performs during Alberta Culture Days in Lions Park. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Kicking Horse Singers and dancers join with attendees for a friendship or round dance in Lions Park. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

LOOK UP

Rainbow as seen from the Morinville Ice Palace parking lot on Sunday, Sept. 22. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A flock of tern fly past a rainbow as the sun sets on the first day of fall on Sunday, Sept. 22. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The sun sets on the first official day of fall, Sunday Sept. 22, looking west from Heritage Lake. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A large flock of sandhill cranes fly over Morinville – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A pair of cinnamon teals float on the water. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A white-crowned sparrow sits in a hedge. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A group of greater yellow legs land in the water off the shore of Heritage Lake – Stephen Dafoe Photo