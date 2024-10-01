Sturgeon Spirits Dominate on Senior Recognition Night, Shut Out Ardrossan 50-0

submitted by Chad Hill, Sturgeon Spirits Head Coach

Thursday, September 26 was Sturgeon Spirits’ annual Senior Recognition Night in Metro Edmonton Athletic Association high school football. The twenty-two graduating players had their names called, and each did a pre-game jog to midfield, where they all served as honourary captains for the game. The award-winning Sturgeon drumline was also on hand to provide their game day soundtrack as nine members were singled out for Senior recognition.

The actual football game vs the winless Ardrossan Bisons may have started late, but it ended quickly. Sturgeon piled up 43 first-half points as the officials were forced to put the score clock to run time for the entire second half as part of amateur football safety rules, which are implemented when teams are winning by 35 points or greater.

Grade 12 super-star and odds-on-favourite future league MVP Tanner McBride scored touchdowns on his first five touches of the game. On Sturgeon’s third offensive play, McBride took a short Steele Doronski pass 87 yards to paydirt. The following offensive series, McBride took another Doronski pass 34 yards to the endzone. The outstanding all purpose player would rack up over 100 yards rushing on four carries and score three majors along the ground, including a highlight 32-yard scamper off of an errant snap. McBride would also throw for a touchdown as he hooked up with leading receiver Spencer Demerais for a 31-yard strike. Defensively, McBride added a QB sack to his video-gameesque stats total. With the game well in hand, running back and senior captain Kaleb Hunting, stepped into quarterback for the injured Steele Dornonski. On his first career pass attempt, he threw a dart to a streaking Demerais for a 41-yard touchdown. Other notable contributions on offense came from two-way senior veteran Julien Ouellette, who picked up 66 yards on four carries and was a force in the defensive secondary.

Defensively, the Spirits have only given up 17 points in five league games and pitched their second consecutive shutout. Up front, Grade 12 Nose Tackle Sam Cyr was a force, and the linebacking tandem of James Morrison and Ronin Jasper continued to wreak havoc on the opposition. Underclassmen also contributed in the turn-over department as rookie cornerback, Lucas Brown had a highlight leaping interception in the Sturgeon endzone to snuff out the best Bison drive. Safety Colten Konanz also had two interceptions, and Zac Brown blocked a punt deep in Bison territory, where Defensive End DJ Rode scooped up the ball and was tackled just inches from the goal line.

After the 50-0 triumph, the Spirits will utilize a much-needed bye in their schedule. They will return to action on Thursday, October 10th, as they play for 1st place in the last game of the regular season vs. the undefeated Beaumont Bandits. Kick-off will be at 6 pm in Beaumont. The Spirits are ranked seventh in Alberta 4A provincial rankings (School population 800-1399).

In Junior football, the Spirits suffered their first defeat at the hands of the Austin O/Brien Crusaders. The final score was 35-6. The Jr. Spirits were without several starters for much of the game and now sport a 1-1 record. They will also regroup on the upcoming bye week and prepare to get back in the win column when they next play the winless Queen Elizabeth Knights on Tuesday, October 8 at Emerald Hills Park. Kick-off is at 6 pm.

Jr. Spirits- Zac Granger scored the lone TD in the 35-6 defeat. – Mark Faure – Montis_Design photo

Jesse Heinen gets the game started on Senior Night with the opening kick-off. – Joanne Kozley photo

The twenty-two Sturgeon seniors and mascot. – submitted photo

Spencer Demerais scores on a 41-yard Touchdown reception. – submitted photo