Alberta plans to Strengthen Civilian Oversight in RCMP Policing

By MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Alberta’s government says it is taking steps to give communities a greater role in setting policing priorities through the RCMP. By passing the Police Amendment Act, 2022, the province aims to strengthen the relationship between the RCMP and the municipalities they serve, while improving police accountability. New regulations, set to take effect on March 1, 2025, will mandate civilian governance bodies for municipalities policed by the RCMP, ensuring community voices are heard.

The UCP say the establishment of municipal and regional policing committees, along with the Provincial Police Advisory Board, will give both large and small municipalities a say in determining province-wide RCMP priorities. The goal is to ensure that police services align with local needs and concerns, improving public safety throughout Alberta.

“By creating new civilian governance bodies, we’re responding to Albertans’ long-standing desire for more say in how the RCMP police their communities while advancing a paradigm shift that sees local police across the province as an extension and a reflection of the communities they serve,” said Mike Ellis, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services. “Unique communities have unique public safety priorities and the creation of civilian governance bodies will address this issue. Creating mandatory civilian governance bodies also ensures accountability, as officers will be held responsible for their actions and behaviour.”

Communities with populations over 15,000 that have municipal policing contracts will be required to appoint municipal policing committees. These committees will work with local officials and RCMP detachments to set community-specific policing priorities, monitor safety initiatives, and report on progress. Smaller communities, with populations between 5,000 and 15,000, will be represented by regional policing committees, ensuring their public safety concerns are addressed.

For Alberta’s smallest and rural communities, those with populations under 5,000, the newly established Provincial Police Advisory Board will provide representation. This 15-person board will bring together representatives from Alberta Municipalities, Rural Municipalities of Alberta, First Nations, Métis communities, and each RCMP district. The board will act as a liaison between the communities, Alberta’s government, and the RCMP to ensure that local policing priorities are aligned with available resources.

“Amendments to the Police Act support your Alberta RCMP’s ongoing efforts to ensure that communities have a strong voice in their policing priorities. In particular, it will assist our work on local resourcing, responding to calls for mental health and addictions issues, targeting prolific offenders, and dealing with hate crimes,” said Deputy Commissioner Rob Hill, commanding officer of the Alberta RCMP. “The Alberta RCMP welcomes any changes or enhancements to oversight and governance that help us meet the needs of the communities we serve.”