Jets Sweep Week with Three Victories, Earning Six Points

By MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Morinville Jets had an impressive week, securing three wins in as many games to add another six points to their early-season tally. The team faced off against the Fort Saskatchewan Hawks on Wednesday, the Leduc Co-Op Riggers on Friday, and closed the week with a Sunday matchup against the Stony Plain Flyers at home.

Jets vs. Fort Saskatchewan Hawks

In their first game of the week, the Jets dominated the Fort Saskatchewan Hawks, taking an early lead and maintaining momentum throughout the match. Ty Van Brabant opened the scoring at 13:21 in the first period, assisted by Jase McRae and Dominique Cyr. Though the Hawks quickly responded with a goal from Carson Haegan, the Jets took over with three additional goals before the end of the first period, thanks to Isaac Kinsella, Ethan Dechamplain, and Cody Laliberte, establishing a solid 4-1 lead.

In the second period, Dechamplain netted his second of the night, and although the Hawks managed a shorthanded goal from Ryder Watton, the Jets maintained control with a 5-2 lead. The third period saw goals traded between the teams, including a goal by McRae and another from Klassen for the Jets. Despite the Hawks adding two more, the Jets claimed a decisive 7-4 victory.

Jets vs. Leduc Co-Op Riggers

The Jets’ Friday game against the Leduc Co-Op Riggers was another fast-paced affair. After a scoreless first period, the Riggers broke through early in the second, but the Jets swiftly responded. Cody Laliberte continued his stellar week with a tying goal, and Ty Van Brabant followed up shortly after to give the Jets a 2-1 lead.

Momentum shifted further in the Jets’ favour with another goal by Laliberte on a power play, and Beckett Perrott added a fourth goal. Dominique Cyr netted the fifth for the Jets before Leduc responded twice to close the gap. In the third period, the Riggers fought back, but the Jets managed to hold on, with Jacob Klassen adding another insurance goal and Kayden Rentz sealing the 7-4 victory with an empty-netter.

Jets vs. Stony Plain Flyers

The Morinville Jets capped off their week with a 6-3 victory over the Stony Plain Flyers on Sunday, Sept. 29. The Jets came out firing in the first period, with Ty Van Brabant opening the scoring just six seconds into the game. Ethan Dechamplain added two goals, while Jacob Klassen found the back of the net twice, giving the Jets a 4-0 lead by the end of the first period. Klassen extended the lead early in the second before the Flyers’ Casey Laevens put them on the board. The Flyers fought back in the third with two power-play goals, but Cody Laliberte’s unassisted tally between those two goals more than ensured the Jets secured a solid win.

Upcoming Schedule

With their latest wins, the Jets are in a strong position early in the season. This week, the team will play two home games in Riviere Qui Barre, facing the Sherwood Park Knights on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. and the Edmonton Mustangs on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Jets will round out the week with a road game on Sunday, taking on the Spruce Grove Regals at 7:30 p.m.

The Jets have started their season on the right foot, and their upcoming games will test their continued resolve as they aim to extend their four-game winning streak.