Morinville Advances 2025 Budget with Proposed 5.75% Tax Increase and $21.5M in Spending

By Colin Smith

The creation of Morinville’s 2025 municipal budget took a significant step forward on Saturday, Sept. 21, with a presentation of administration proposals at an all-day town council meeting.

The draft consolidated budget calls for $21,555,334 in spending, with the revenues to cover costs to include $14,707,585 in net taxation and $409,893 in transfers from utilities.

The initially proposed tax increase to support the budget is 5.75%, or about $19.95 for a residential property valued at $350,000. That is a 1.7% decrease from the estimated 7.45% tax increase requirement for this year agreed on in 2024.

“Administration’s draft budget aligns with the strategic goals set by council, and staying the course is essential to positioning Morinville for a sustainable financial future,” said Mayor Simon Boersma. “This budget is a critical step in ensuring we are prepared for both present and future needs.”

New programs proposed in the 2025 operating budget are categorized as needs-based initiatives or value-added initiatives.

Needs-based initiatives, totalling $536,840, are intended to maintain current service levels, close service gaps or meet increased community demand.

Proposed one-time need initiatives will include $50,000 for a Community Needs Assessment and $130,000 for the Facilities Master Plan.

A total of $356,840 will go to annual spending on FCSS programming, building maintenance, parks, engineering services, customer service and service reviews.

Value-added initiatives, amounting to $542,300, aim to meet long-term strategic goals, provide operational efficiencies or enhance residential satisfaction.

Proposed one-time initiatives include the Indoor/Outdoor Pool Partnership, at a cost of $135,000, community sports memorabilia, $37,000, street banners, $24,700. The Centennial Fountain will cost $80,000, plus $9,000 annually, while the cost for SJB Park revitalization is set at $29,500, plus an annual $6,000.

Annual value-added initiatives, totalling $236,100, include extended Morinville Leisure Centre hours of operation, a regional contract, water conservation rebate and water barrel program, waste management education, a tree program and website management.

The proposed capital plan for 2025 includes a total of $3,688,450 in budgeted spending for renewal and growth/value-added projects.

The biggest ticket item is the Residential Road Rehab Program at $1,800,000, while the Main and Arterial Road and Alley and Parking Lot Programs come in at $200,000.

Utilities spending is $325,000 for the Utility Renewal Program and $300,000 for the Sewer Trunk Relining Program.

Parks Rehab will be allotted $140,000, and $100,000 will go to the new Multi-use Trail Rehab program.

Fleet replacement is expected to cost $270,000, while $68,450 is slated for specialized tools replacement and $35,000 for major repairs to municipal buildings.

“This budget reflects the second year of our five-year operating and long-term capital plan,” Boersma stated. “These long-term plans help ensure we can balance fiscal responsibility, the need to invest in our infrastructure, and our ability to respond to growth pressures.”

Morinville residents will get a chance to find out more about the budget at an information session on Oct. 8, from 7 to 8 p.m., at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

The next step in the budget process will take place on Oct. 15 with council budget discussions that will include responses to council questions and further deliberations, as well as the first reading of the Fees and Charges Bylaw.

Approval of the 2025 Budget is scheduled for the regular meeting of council on Nov. 12.