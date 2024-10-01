Morinville RCMP investigate church fire on Alexander First Nation

submitted by Morinville RCMP

On Sept 30, 2024, at 00:40 a.m., Morinville RCMP received a report of a church fire on Highway 642 and Range Road 272 on Alexander First Nation. Upon arrival, the Roman Catholic church was fully engulfed in flames. Fire departments from Alexander First Nation, Sturgeon County, and Morinville were able to bring the blaze under control; however, the church suffered extensive damage and was believed to be a total loss. The Morinville RCMP General Investigations Section has taken over the investigation and will be working with a fire investigator to determine a cause.

Although early in the investigation the circumstances around this fire do appear suspicious in nature.

If you have any information about this incident or those responsible, please call Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1‐800‐222‐8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions). To report crime online, or for access to RCMP news and information, download the Alberta RCMP app through Apple or Google Play.