SCARS Faces Growing Challenges as Rescue Calls Increase

By MorinvilleNews.com Staff

SCARS (Second Chance Animal Rescue Society) recently received an urgent request from an RCMP officer asking for help with 14 starving dogs. Despite operating at full capacity, SCARS worked with fellow rescue organizations to respond. Although the dogs were rescued, SCARS is struggling to keep up with the rising number of pleas for help, underscoring a broader crisis in animal welfare in Alberta.

“We are facing an urgent crisis,” said Sylvia Christiansen, Executive Director of SCARS. “Animal welfare is severely under-resourced, and we simply can’t keep up with the growing demand. Adoptions have slowed, and more animals are staying in our care longer, creating the perfect storm. No call for help should ever go unanswered.”

SCARS has seen a 40 per cent increase in operational costs, alongside rising cases of animal abandonment. This strain is compounded by a shortage of veterinarians, a lack of pet-friendly housing, and economic challenges that make it difficult for people to adopt or keep pets. Climate issues such as wildfires have further complicated matters, increasing the need for rescues.

The recent case involved two mother dogs, nine puppies, and three adolescent dogs needing urgent care. With assistance from Zoe’s and AARCS, SCARS was able to step in. One of the adolescent dogs required emergency treatment for a respiratory infection. SCARS acknowledged the difficulties the owner faced in caring for the animals, citing limited access to food and medical care.

SCARS is urging the public to get involved in supporting animal welfare. They encourage people to consider adopting pets from shelters, spaying or neutering their animals to reduce overpopulation, and donating to cover the costs of food and veterinary care. The organization is also seeking foster homes and volunteers to assist with operations and events. Additionally, SCARS will host its annual Critters & Cocktails gala on November 2 to raise funds for their ongoing efforts.

For more information about SCARS visit them online at scarscare.ca.