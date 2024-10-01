St. Jean Baptiste Parish Hosts Blue Mass Honouring First Responders

Photos by Lucie Roy

On Sunday, September 29, St. Jean Baptiste Parish held a special Blue Mass in appreciation of first responders, including firefighters, the RCMP, and the Canadian Armed Forces. Celebrant Reverend Father Trini led the service, recognizing those who selflessly serve the community.

The event was hosted by Retired Staff Sergeant Garry Radford and Ryler Bulger, with readings by Retired Superintendent Charmaine Bulger and Deputy Chief Charles Lavallee. The collection was taken by Fire Chief Brad Boddez and Staff Sergeant Darcy McGunigal.

Local leaders, including Mayor Simon Boersma and Councillor Maurice St. Denis, were in attendance, filling the Notre Dame School gym for this heartfelt celebration of service.

View the photo gallery below to see moments from the event.

Morinville RCMP Detachment commander, Staff Sgt. Darcy McGunigal, Reverend Father Trini, and Ret. Superintendent Charmaine Bulger. – Lucie Roy Photo

Deputy Fire Chief Charles Lavallee. – Lucie Roy Photo

Ret. Superintendent Charmaine Bulger. – Lucie Roy Photo

Display – Lucie Roy Photo

Display – Lucie Roy Photo