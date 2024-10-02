Alberta Shuts the Door on Grocery Store Liquor Sales, Preserving Private Retail Landscape

By MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Minister for Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction, Dale Nally, has accepted recommendations to maintain the current liquor retail model in Alberta. This decision follows a comprehensive review by the MLA Advisory Committee, which was tasked with evaluating the province’s liquor retail framework.

The committee recommended that Alberta should not move forward with allowing liquor sales in grocery and convenience stores. This review was initiated to explore the feasibility and impact of such a change on Alberta’s retail liquor industry.

“The idea of expanding liquor sales to grocery and convenience stores has been mused about for years. I’m grateful for the significant work done by MLAs to look into the feasibility and wisdom of such an expansion and the recommendations they’ve put forward. I am pleased to accept those recommendations and ensure Alberta continues to uphold our current model, which is one of the most open in Canada,” said Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta.

The committee’s recommendation follows extensive consultations with industry representatives, business owners, and experts. The decision to uphold the current model aims to protect Alberta’s private liquor industry, which has been a cornerstone of economic growth and job creation since privatization in the 1990s. Alberta has over 1,600 stores and offers 36,000 liquor products, making it one of the most open liquor markets in Canada.

“Alberta’s private liquor model is a jewel in the crown and allows small businesses to thrive while providing a wide variety of products and services. I accept the MLA committee’s recommendation to keep a level playing field and ensure the continued success of these businesses,” stated Minister Nally.

Scott Sinclair, MLA for Lesser Slave Lake and committee member, emphasized the potential negative impact of expanding liquor sales. “Expanding liquor sales to grocery and convenience stores may seem convenient for consumers, but it would have a detrimental effect on the retail liquor store industry. Our review determined that such a move would significantly harm small businesses and could ultimately lead to widespread closures, job losses, and diminished selection for consumers.”

After analyzing the economic effects and consulting with industry members, the committee concluded that expanding liquor sales to grocery and convenience stores would significantly undermine Alberta’s existing private liquor retail model. Such a move could lead to widespread closures of independent liquor stores, job losses, and a decrease in product variety and customer service. As a result, the committee recommended maintaining the current model to preserve the strength and stability of Alberta’s unique private liquor industry.

Locally, Legendary Liquor owner Marc Munier told MorinvilleNews.com he was in favour of the decision. “I like the decision. Alberta already has the easiest access to alcohol in the country,” he said. “I can’t think of an argument in favour of opening up access even more.”